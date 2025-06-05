Global Music Group KATSEYE Enters Toca Boca World™ as the First-Ever Guest Characters in a Music-Fueled Collaboration Launching June 10

"We want Toca Boca players to feel like they can boldly and unapologetically be themselves," says Emil Ovemar, co-founder of Toca Boca and Head of Play. "This collaboration is all about finding your people, owning your style, and having fun while doing it. Toca Boca and KATSEYE come together in a fun mix of culture, music, and entertainment—bringing our global communities even closer through shared values of inclusivity and self-expression."

The six members of KATSEYE are: Daniela (Cuban/Venezuelan-American, from Atlanta, GA), Lara (Indian, from New York, NY), Manon (Ghanaian-Italian, from Zurich, Switzerland), Megan (Chinese-American, from Honolulu, HI), Sophia (Manila, Philippines), and Yoonchae (Seoul, South Korea). Each member's diverse background, iconic charm, style and talent will be relatable to Toca Boca's fans and players.

"Our fans have been a part of our journey since our creation and now our EYEKONS can come together in Toca Boca World to experience KATSEYE through playful self-expression, exploring our music all while celebrating their own uniqueness and style," said KATSEYE.

A celebration of cultural diversity and individuality, KATSEYE will bring their international flair to the Toca Boca universe where creativity is prioritized, and everyone is welcome to be whoever they want to be. Players worldwide can connect with the KATSEYE members through activations that include:

KATSEYE Guest Characters – For the first time ever, Toca Boca World will introduce 'guest characters' reflecting the KATSEYE group members as Toca Boca World characters. Each representation is uniquely designed to highlight their larger-than-life personas and unique personalities – from their hairstyles to facial details like Lara's bindi and Daniela's birthmark.

– For the first time ever, will introduce 'guest characters' reflecting the KATSEYE group members as characters. Each representation is uniquely designed to highlight their larger-than-life personas and unique personalities – from their hairstyles to facial details like Lara's bindi and Daniela's birthmark. A Voxella Festival TM Stage Takeover – The KATSEYE guest characters will descend on the Voxella Festival stage, arriving one at a time, and once united, unlocking the first KATSEYE song.

– The KATSEYE guest characters will descend on the stage, arriving one at a time, and once united, unlocking the first KATSEYE song. Music Player – A custom-skinned music player will play four KATSEYE songs including the hugely popular single "Touch" which has over 100 million streams on Spotify, "Debut", "I'm Pretty" and a soon to be released new single that will be added to the player July 2 .

– A custom-skinned music player will play four KATSEYE songs including the hugely popular single "Touch" which has over 100 million streams on Spotify, "Debut", "I'm Pretty" and a soon to be released new single that will be added to the player . Style Pack – We're inviting players to unlock their power with the KATSEYE Style Pack. Included are twelve outfits inspired by KATSEYE's dynamic style both on- and offstage, each member's distinct hairstyle and accessories featuring their unique charms.

– We're inviting players to unlock their power with the KATSEYE Style Pack. Included are twelve outfits inspired by KATSEYE's dynamic style both on- and offstage, each member's distinct hairstyle and accessories featuring their unique charms. Free Gifts – A free gift event will deliver KATSEYE-inspired digital gifts to fans including a fan outfit, dance rehearsal bag, tumbler, poster and each girl's unique charms complete with magic jewelry box all delivered in branded gift-wrapping paper.

"This collaboration with KATSEYE is about more than just music and culture; it's about empowerment," said Mathilda Engman, Head of Creative & Brand at Toca Boca. "This is an invitation to shine boldly, inspiring fans to connect through style and storytelling. Players can not only see KATSEYE in Toca Boca World, but also be a part of the magic together with them."

The limited-time collaboration will debut on June 10th and run through August 26th. For Toca Boca, this initiative reinforces the studio's investment in music and catering to the ever-evolving needs of kids and tweens, where identity development and self-expression are fundamental.

About Toca Boca

Toca Boca was founded in 2011 with a simple mission – to create playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Solo or social, kid, tween or teen. Today, more than 60+ million kids from all over the world play Toca Boca's games every month and. That's right. Every. Single. Month. Toca Boca games have now been downloaded over 1 billion times worldwide.

The studio's award-winning app, Toca Boca World, is its biggest game to date. It's an ever-evolving world where kids are in total control.

Toca Boca is based in Stockholm, and owned by Spin Master Corp., a leading global children's entertainment company. For more information, visit tocaboca.com.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information, visit spinmaster.com or @SpinMaster on LinkedIn and Instagram.

