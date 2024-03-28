Contact WHR Global today for more information on global mobility and corporate relocation services.

MILWAUKEE, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- WHR Global (WHR), a relocation management company and leader in the global mobility and corporate relocation industry, announced the release of its Global Mobility Benchmark Report.

The Global Mobility Benchmark Report received dozens of respondents from over twenty-five industries, including manufacturing, high-tech, consumer goods, financial services, and transportation.

The benchmark report covered many talent mobility and corporate relocation topics, including:

Which relocation policies and assignment benefits each respondent offered.

Lump sum and managed lump sum relocation benefits.

Household goods shipments.

Corporate temporary housing.

Departure and destination services.

International permanent transfer and assignment packages.

Relocation home sale benefits, including Guaranteed Buyouts (GBOs), Buyer Value Options (BVOs) and Direct Reimbursement (DR).

High touch vs. high-tech relocation solutions.

Opportunities for relocation cost savings; and more.

"As we relocate employees to over 100 countries annually through our United States, Switzerland, and Singapore offices, this corporate relocation benchmark data is invaluable to WHR and our clients," said Heather Hess, Director of Global Operations at WHR. "Through our Relocation Toolbox, we publish dozens of mobility benchmarks, interactive employee relocation reports, editable relocation templates, and more. By far, this Global Mobility Benchmark Report is the most-downloaded resource due to the breadth and depth of the content. Whether you are a pharmaceutical company, relocate thousands of employees annually, or are relocating your first employee, there are valuable insights for all HR, relocation, and mobility professionals."

The Global Mobility Benchmark Report allows corporate relocation programs to compare their relocation benefits to industry competitors. This ensures that companies are offering employee-centric benefits packages which attract and retain talent and provide a positive employee experience while the employee is relocating. The benchmark also highlights regional difficulties, such as: immigration and tax in North America; housing availability in Europe; cultural issues in the Middle East; and the political climate throughout Africa.

"The Global Mobility Benchmark Report shows how relocation programs can achieve cost savings, such as requiring cost estimates and tracking budget-to-actual spend," continued Heather. "Through proactive and holistic benchmarking, WHR continues to provide unparalleled global mobility services, Advancing Lives Forward® and Making the Complex Simple for corporate relocations worldwide."

