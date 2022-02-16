Global Leader in Omnichannel Education Certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada for the Second Consecutive Year

ACTO has much to celebrate as the team grew by 64% in 2021 across Canada, the US, India, and Brazil. Tweet this

On the heels of winning the coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold for excellence in Best Advance in Learning Management Measurement/Business Impact Tools, ACTO has much to celebrate as the team grew by 64% in 2021 across Canada, the US, India and Brazil.

Employees reported a trust index score of 90% on average in credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie, propelling ACTO's recognition in several categories:

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience, and efficiency," Fonseca said.

To learn more about ACTO, please visit acto.com.

About ACTO

Global life science companies rely on ACTO's AI-powered SAAS platform to transform their learners' learning journey and experience at scale. Commercial and clinical leaders leverage ACTO's Omnichannel Education platform to educate and engage learners across the care continuum through unified educational experiences and journeys. Building an ecosystem for life sciences, ACTO holds a network of partnerships with content agencies, data providers, technology companies, and more.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

