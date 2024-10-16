ACTO Launches LAICA RepAssist™: The First GenAI Knowledge Assistant Built Specifically for the Life Sciences Industry

Improves HCP interactions by providing field professionals with instant access to approved clinical and product information

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - ACTO, the only AI-powered Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform purpose-built for the life sciences industry, today announced the availability of LAICA RepAssist™, the first genAI knowledge assistant designed specifically for pharmaceutical field representatives. This launch follows ACTO's recently announced expanded investment in AI, including US$10M focused on genAI solutions. LAICA RepAssist is a mobile-friendly, voice-enabled conversational knowledge assistant that empowers field professionals by delivering immediate answers to questions that arise during face-to-face healthcare provider (HCP) interactions in a safe, secure, and compliant manner.

LAICA RepAssist operates within a secure and controlled "walled garden." This means all answers are derived exclusively from company-approved content, ensuring that field reps receive only the most accurate and up-to-date information. It is powered by an AI model that has been fine-tuned for life sciences, having been trained specifically on pharma rep vocabulary and search behaviors to deliver relevant results. (CNW Group/ACTO Technologies, Inc.)

"The volume of information and materials that field-based representatives must know and utilize is substantial," said Kathy Foris, Senior Director, Medical Affairs and Country Medical Director at ADVANZ PHARMA. "Field professionals often face challenges in quickly accessing information and providing answers during HCP meetings, especially when navigating dense clinical and product information alongside constantly evolving market access and competitive updates. ACTO's LAICA RepAssist effectively addresses this critical need."

Unlike generic AI knowledge assistants that rely on broad public data and can produce misleading or incorrect responses, LAICA RepAssist operates within a secure and controlled "walled garden." This means that all answers are derived exclusively from company-approved content, ensuring that field reps receive only the most accurate and up-to-date information. In addition, LAICA RepAssist is powered by an AI model that has been fine-tuned for life sciences. LAICA RepAssist has been trained specifically on pharma rep vocabulary and search behaviors to comprehend the context of questions and deliver relevant results.

"With shrinking access to HCPs, it's crucial for pharma field reps to maximize the impact of their in-person interactions," said Parth Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of ACTO. "The last thing a rep wants is to be caught off guard by an HCP's question. With LAICA RepAssist, reps can get concise and accurate answers, immediately. This not only boosts their competence and confidence but also elevates their credibility with HCPs, while reducing the risk of incorrect information being shared."

"I have spent over 15 years developing and commercializing AI products for vertical markets, driven by my deep passion for artificial intelligence," said Kumar Erramilli, Chief Technology Officer of ACTO. "At ACTO, our commitment to innovation has led to 11 patent applications, with four already issued, including the technology behind LAICA RepAssist. As a recognized leader in AI-first software tailored specifically for the life sciences industry, we find it both fitting and exhilarating to introduce groundbreaking solutions like LAICA RepAssist to the market. The challenges posed by applied AI ignite our creativity and drive, making the software development process incredibly rewarding."

To learn more about LAICA RepAssist, stop by our booth at the Reuters Pharma Customer Engagement USA Conference in Philadelphia October 22nd & 23rd, or visit acto.com/LAICA

Visit www.acto.com or follow ACTO on LinkedIn for the latest company announcements and news.

About ACTO

ACTO is an AI-powered Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform built for life sciences that helps Sales, Marketing, and Medical teams improve customer engagement and brand performance by turning field professionals into "Masters of the Message" who engage HCPs and their support teams with authority and impact. With ACTO, biopharma companies can ensure field professionals are always competent, confident, and credible, delivering the right message to HCPs, while providing senior leaders and frontline managers with the insight they need to drive continuous field force effectiveness. As a validated platform compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and SOC 2 Type II certified, ACTO is the trusted partner for intelligent field excellence in the Life Sciences industry.

© 2024 ACTO Technologies, Inc. | Only Intelligent Field Excellence (IFE) platform purpose-built for life sciences. All rights reserved. All product names and services are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE ACTO Technologies, Inc.

For media inquiries, contact: Robert Minicucci, ACTO, [email protected], +1 339 206 1722