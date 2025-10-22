TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - BOXX Insurance, the Canadian-founded global insurtech, today announced a significant expansion of its business and operational strength in the Canadian market with four key appointments in Distribution, Underwriting and Claims. This talent influx underscores BOXX's commitment to scaling its presence and dominating the cyber insurance landscape.

New Appointments Driving Broker Engagement and Market Expansion

Clockwise from left: Katie Pollock, Michael Lai, Melanie Bean and Julie Poulin (CNW Group/BOXX Insurance)

Katie Pollock has been appointed Head of Broker Distribution. Bringing over a decade of experience in business development and underwriting from industry leaders like Coalition, Berkley and Travelers, Katie will be responsible for overseeing broker relations. She will leverage her deep understanding of the market to meet the rapidly increasing demand for BOXX's all-in-one cyber insurance and protection products for Canadian businesses and homeowners.

Joining the Broker Distribution team as Business Development Manager is Michael Lai. With eight years of specialized experience in cyber underwriting and claims from Northbridge Insurance and AIG, Michael will focus on forging new broker partnerships and strengthening BOXX's existing relationships in the market.

Julie Poulin joins BOXX as Senior Production Underwriter. Based in Montreal, Julie brings over 10 years of underwriting and claims expertise from AIG, Chubb and Berkley Canada. She will serve brokers nationwide while spearheading BOXX's strategic expansion into the Quebec region.

Finally, Melanie Bean has been named Claims Manager within the Global Claims and Hackbusters team. With almost two decades of cyber, commercial and property claims experience from Crawford and CyberScout, Melanie will manage and enhance BOXX's proactive claims approach for its Canadian SME clients.

"These four hires demonstrate BOXX's capability to attract top-tier talent in a competitive marketplace," said Jonathan Weekes, President, Canada. "Katie and Michael's diversified experience in client service and distribution will accelerate our growth trajectory. Furthermore, Julie's regional focus and Melanie's proactive claims management reinforce our commitment to offering best-in-class, all-in-one cyber insurance and protection solutions."

Weekes continued, "Our people are the core of BOXX and they are the reason we continue to win in this challenging cyber market. Katie, Michael, Julie and Melanie will ensure we continue to outpace the market when it comes to servicing our clients and broker partners."

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats, harnessing the power of ALL IN ONE Cyber Insurance and Protection. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices worldwide, BOXX is a global, award-winning provider of cyber protection services & cyber insurance coverage.



We're not a typical insurance company. That's by design. We're obsessive about making our clients' digital worlds safer and more livable; creating real, positive changes for our clients, partners and brokers. With comprehensive, technologically advanced products and services that have a strong emphasis on predicting, preventing and insuring against negative cyber events, BOXX is dedicated to protecting and digitally safeguarding our clients, our brokers' clients and our partners' customers, 365 days a year.

BOXX Insurance Inc. is part of Zurich Global Ventures, a global platform business providing products and services that go beyond traditional insurance. Zurich Global Ventures aims to get closer to customers by offering customized, proactive and digital experiences that empower individuals and businesses to be better prepared for the future.

SOURCE BOXX Insurance

For Media Inquiries, please contact: Sarah Madden, Growth Marketing & Communications Lead, BOXX Insurance, [email protected]