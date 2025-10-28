BOXX Insurance Ranked on Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50 and The Globe & Mail's Top Growing Companies Lists

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - BOXX Insurance, a leader among Canada's insurtechs, has secured two major accolades recognizing its explosive market growth. The company has been named to Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50™ and ranked in the top quartile of the Globe & Mail's Top Growing Companies list.

Posting triple digit growth revenues, these honours validate BOXX's innovative, tech-led strategy that boosts digital resilience. Founded in Toronto, BOXX is also expanding into the USA and selected international markets by offering its all-in-one cyber insurance and protection solutions to businesses and consumers through various distribution channels.

"Making both the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and the Globe & Mail's Top Growing Companies lists is great because it provides yet another quantifiable, third-party validation of our business model," said Vishal Kundi, Co-Founder and CEO of BOXX Insurance. He continues "This achievement is a triple win -- enhancing our market credibility, highlighting the excellence of our people and confirming the strength of our growth strategy, all while furthering our mission to empower customers with digital resilience".

The Technology Fast 50 program recognizes the growth and world-class achievements of Canada's top technology companies. This year marks the most competitive cohort in over two decades, with an average three-year growth revenue of 2,623%. The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies list, comprised of 400 companies, had a median growth rate of 175%.

"This year's Technology Fast 50 program winners exemplify how Canada's tech leaders are rising above external headwinds, demonstrating both resilience and readiness to go big," says Brendan Cooper, partner and national co-leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada.

Both recognitions are based on verifiable, rapid percentage revenue growth over a multi-year period. "Over the years, Canada has solidified its position as a global tech hub, with major cities becoming hotbeds of innovation, talent and venture capital. For BOXX to keep up with and outpace other ambitious Canadian firms has more meaning than ever to the team here at BOXX," concluded Kundi.

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats, harnessing the power of ALL IN ONE Cyber Insurance and Protection. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices worldwide, BOXX is a global, award-winning provider of cyber protection services & cyber insurance coverage.

We're not a typical insurance company. That's by design. We're obsessive about making our clients' digital worlds safer and more livable; creating real, positive changes for our clients, partners and brokers. With comprehensive, technologically advanced products and services that have a strong emphasis on predicting, preventing and insuring against negative cyber events, BOXX is dedicated to protecting and digitally safeguarding our clients, our brokers' clients and our partners' customers, 365 days a year.

BOXX Insurance Inc. is part of Zurich Global Ventures, a global platform business providing products and services that go beyond traditional insurance. Zurich Global Ventures aims to get closer to customers by offering customized, proactive and digital experiences that empower individuals and businesses to be better prepared for the future.

