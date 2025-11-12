BOXX Insurance Expands Cyberboxx® Product Suite with New School Tech E&O for Tech Companies

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - BOXX Insurance, the original all-in-one cyber insurance and protection company today announced Tech E&O by BOXX for next gen startup and mature tech companies spanning within SaaS, AI and digital infrastructure specialties.

Tech E&O by BOXX offers Brokers and their tech clients coverage built to stay ahead by combining complete Tech E&O cover with Canada's leading all-in-one cyber insurance product, Cyberboxx® Business.

"Old-school E&O was never built for the reality of AI errors, data poisoning or technology discrimination," said Phil Baker, Chief Underwriting Officer at BOXX Insurance. "We built Tech E&O by BOXX with stronger, broader terms that move at the speed of innovation, giving brokers and their tech clients the confidence they need from day one," he continued.

From AI errors to data poisoning, Tech E&O by BOXX keeps businesses protected against the real-world risks that come with building and scaling technology. There's no ambiguity or coverage gaps for companies built with future and emerging tech like AI, blockchain or LLMs. It's smarter and faster protection that moves at the speed of innovation with coverages like:

Technology Discrimination Liability: Covers allegations of technology or algorithm discrimination under anti-discrimination laws like the Accessible Canada Act.

Social Engineering of Key Personnel Coverage: Protects senior executives from personal cyber theft losses when targeted by scammers.

Cryptocurrency Theft: Covers crypto loss in fraud & manipulation events.

Theft: Covers loss in & manipulation events. Retention Waiver for Fast Incident Reporting: Retention of incident waived if reported within 24 hours (terms and conditions apply).

Broader Media & IP Scope: IP infringement, personal injury and negligence in media content includes a broad definition of online and offline content.

"Tech E&O by BOXX is the complete package that Brokers have been waiting for. It's compelling, straightforward to explain and provides a truly thoughtful and complete approach to managing the next generation of digital risks. It delivers genuine peace of mind to the Brokers representing fast moving tech companies," said Jonathan Weekes, President, Canada.

In addition, all Tech E&O by BOXX policies include Cyberboxx® Assist, a comprehensive suite of cyber security tools and services designed to help individuals and businesses predict, prevent and respond to cyber threats through risk assessments, compliance tools and 24/7 expert support.

For more information about binding a Tech E&O by BOXX policy visit the product page here.

About BOXX Insurance

BOXX Insurance helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats, harnessing the power of ALL IN ONE Cyber Insurance and Protection. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices worldwide, BOXX is a global, award-winning provider of cyber protection services & cyber insurance coverage.

We're not a typical insurance company. That's by design. We're obsessive about making our clients' digital worlds safer and more livable; creating real, positive changes for our clients, partners and brokers. With comprehensive, technologically advanced products and services that have a strong emphasis on predicting, preventing and insuring against negative cyber events, BOXX is dedicated to protecting and digitally safeguarding our clients, our brokers' clients and our partners' customers, 365 days a year.

BOXX Insurance Inc. is part of Zurich Global Ventures, a global platform business providing products and services that go beyond traditional insurance. Zurich Global Ventures aims to get closer to customers by offering customized, proactive and digital experiences that empower individuals and businesses to be better prepared for the future.

