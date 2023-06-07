GLOBAL GREENLIGHTS ORIGINAL REALITY SENSATION BIG BROTHER CANADA FOR MONUMENTAL 12th SEASON

Produced by Insight Productions, Big Brother Canada Season 12 Debuts Spring 2024 on Global

Big Brother Canada Season 12 Debuts Spring 2024 on Global

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Get ready BBCAN fam for another season of the reality phenomenon Big Brother Canada! Today, Global dropped some big news at the #CorusUpfront announcing the network's powerhouse reality series will return for a landmark 12th Season. Produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay, the greenlight follows an epic 11th Season where Terrell "Ty" McDonald triumphed, becoming the Season 11 champion.

"We are thrilled to renew Global's highly popular original reality series Big Brother Canada for an unprecedented 12th Season," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "For the past 11 years, Big Brother Canada has become a lifestyle for our die-hard fans with each season telling its own story and offering something special to viewers, and we cannot wait to deliver another season of drama, larger than life challenges and can't-miss moments."

Hosted by Canadian Screen Award-winner Arisa Cox, who also serves as one of the show's executive producers, Big Brother Canada hand-picks a group of strangers from all walks of life, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that gives them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.

Additional details about Big Brother Canada Season 12, including casting news, will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, fans can catch up on all the best moments from Season 11 on BigBrotherCanada.ca and can stream the full season for free on the Global TV App, also available on STACKTV.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 12 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and content powerhouse Banijay, with the deal struck by Jane Rimer, SVP Canada, at distribution arm Banijay Rights. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team, driving its slate of unscripted series, is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).



Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, streaming on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming and FuboTV platforms. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

