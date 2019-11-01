Global Chinese Financial Forum Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Gilbert Chan, President, NAI Interactive Ltd., joined Rich Goodman, Head of Capital Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. NAI Interactive Ltd. is celebrating its 20th Annual Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) Main Event in Toronto, Ontario on November 2, 2019. GCFF Investment Conference has served over 500 public, private companies and 20,000 Chinese investors in the past 20 years. Previous conferences have taken place in Vancouver, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Dalian and Shenzhen.