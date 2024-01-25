Global B2B Travel Platform Selects 3CLogic to Leverage ServiceNow-centric Conversational AI and Contact Center Solution

Worldwide provider of GDS to enhance existing investment in ServiceNow's Customer Experience platform with 3CLogic's certified solution to optimize travel services and experiences.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- 3CLogic , the leading Conversational AI and Contact Center solution for ServiceNow®, today announced the recent selection of its offering by a leading B2B travel platform serving hotels, airlines, car rental companies, and travel agencies in over 60 countries. The strategic move, in collaboration with the company's existing use of ServiceNow's Customer Service Management (CSM) product, will help streamline internal service operations while optimizing daily customer interactions in over 30 languages.

With services available across five continents, 3CLogic continues to gain favor among Global 2000 enterprises seeking to overcome the traditional boundaries between Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions and service management platforms.

"As enterprises assess their CX needs, especially in CCaaS, many are realizing that replacing one contact center solution with another is not transformational in itself," explains Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. "Meaningful value can only be reached when customer engagement channels are natively woven into the workflows and systems they already use. The result is a single unified solution delivering better customer experiences and operational efficiency."

With over 400 agents distributed worldwide, the deployment will enable several ServiceNow-centric capabilities designed to enhance the organizations CX operations including:

Dynamic ServiceNow IVR – the ability to route and personalize calls based on attributes and context data stored in ServiceNow (i.e.: language preference, location, product, use case categorization etc.). Announcements are dynamically sourced from ServiceNow tables, allowing administrators to implement changes directly from within ServiceNow without the need to directly modify the IVR call flows.





– the ability to route and personalize calls based on attributes and context data stored in ServiceNow (i.e.: language preference, location, product, use case categorization etc.). Announcements are dynamically sourced from ServiceNow tables, allowing administrators to implement changes directly from within ServiceNow without the need to directly modify the IVR call flows. ServiceNow-integrated Multi-language Call Transcriptions – call transcripts (over 30+ languages) auto-posted to ServiceNow records (i.e.: Case, etc.) to reduce manual agent tasks and streamline communication between teams, while feeding ServiceNow's GenAI to facilitate further automation (i.e.: call summarization, auto ticket creations, etc.).





– call transcripts (over 30+ languages) auto-posted to ServiceNow records (i.e.: Case, etc.) to reduce manual agent tasks and streamline communication between teams, while feeding ServiceNow's GenAI to facilitate further automation (i.e.: call summarization, auto ticket creations, etc.). Integrated ServiceNow Skills – ability to universally create, apply, and manage agent skills from a single interface reducing administrative overhead by ensuring ServiceNow Agent skills remain in sync with Contact Center skills.





– ability to universally create, apply, and manage agent skills from a single interface reducing administrative overhead by ensuring ServiceNow Agent skills remain in sync with Contact Center skills. ServiceNow-integrated Real-time Reporting – enrichment of ServiceNow with real-time call data (i.e.: interaction status, required skills for handling interactions, call duration, etc.) to enable native creation of omni-channel dashboards and reporting while complementing ServiceNow WFO.

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified Technology and Build partner with offerings available for ServiceNow's IT Service Management, Customer Workflows, HR Service Delivery, and Source-to-Pay solutions. The organization will be unveiling its latest set of capabilities at ServiceNow's annual Knowledge 2024 event this May in Las Vegas.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its leading Cloud Contact Center and AI solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative features such as intelligent self-service, generative and Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics – all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and optimize each interaction across IT Service Desks, Customer Support, Sales or HR Services teams. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

SOURCE 3CLogic

For further information: Louise Gutenberg, [email protected]