GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FALL 2022 PREMIERES FILLED WITH PRIMETIME'S HOTTEST NEW SERIES AND MOST-WATCHED RETURNING HITS

Country Music Kicks Off Global's Fall Schedule with the 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards presented by TD Sunday, Sept. 11 and New Music Drama Monarch Wednesday, Sept. 14

Highly-Anticipated New Legal Dramedy So Help Me Todd Premieres Thursday, Sept. 29 and New Action-Packed Emotional Drama Fire Country Premieres Friday, Oct. 7

Season 43 of Unrivaled Reality Series Survivor Begins Wednesday, Sept. 21 with New Romance Adventure The Real Love Boat Joining Global's Reality Slate Wednesday, Oct. 5 Last Fall's Top-Rated Blockbuster Hits Are Back with a NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i Crossover Event Monday, Sept. 19, 9-1-1 Monday, Sept. 19, the Return of FBI Night Tuesday, Sept. 20 and CSI: Vegas Thursday, Sept. 29

Family Comedy Home Economics Finds a New Home on Global Alongside Emmy®-Nominated Abbott Elementary Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Breakout Comedy Hit Ghosts Returns Thursday, Sept. 29

ET Canada Returns for Season 18 Starting Monday, Sept. 12

Stream Global Live and On-Demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Global announced premiere dates for a fall 2022-23 primetime season that builds on last year's winning schedule, which saw the network rank #1 in core primetime*. Whether viewers are looking for a laugh-out-loud comedy, heart-wrenching drama or the latest reality adventure, Global's lineup has something for everyone and features the hottest new series with the biggest names on network television. OSCAR® winner Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin star in the much-anticipated new dramedy So Help Me Todd (Sept. 29) while Max Thieriot headlines new action drama Fire Country (Oct. 7). Another OSCAR® winner Susan Sarandon also joins Global this fall, starring alongside country superstar Trace Adkins and Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel in new music drama Monarch (Sept. 14). Then, hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, viewers set sail for love and nostalgia with new reality romance adventure The Real Love Boat (Oct. 5).

Global's fall schedule (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

These new series join Global's established offering of top-rated hits including the return of Canada's #1 drama 9-1-1 (Sept. 19), #1 series Survivor (Sept. 21), last fall's #1 new show CSI: Vegas (Sept. 29) and #1 new comedy Ghosts (Sept. 29)**. Global's winning lineup of series are also available to stream anytime on GlobalTV.com, the Global TV App and live and on-demand with STACKTV. New this fall on STACKTV, Corus is expanding the current in-season stacking rights to some of Global's biggest series, offering more seasons for viewers to binge, including recent back seasons of hit shows CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, The Neighborhood and the FBI and NCIS franchises which will all be available for viewers to catch up on ahead of new seasons launching on Global this fall.

"Global has been building momentum in our schedule for several years. Last fall, we celebrated being Canada's #1 network in core primetime and this year promises to be no different," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "This fall we've acquired some of the most sought-after new series with the biggest stars, joining an already winning lineup where audiences will find a schedule designed to entertain everyone in their household. All of this premium content is available on Global and across our ever-expanding streaming services like STACKTV, delivering viewers more seasons of TV's biggest series."

Continue reading below for more about Global's fall 2022 primetime lineup. For a full list of Global's fall primetime premiere dates and new series descriptions click here.



SCRIPTED DRAMAS

As previously announced, this fall Global adds three new scripted dramas to its schedule. First up premiering Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT (before moving to its regular night Sundays beginning Sept. 25) is Monarch, an epic, multi-generational drama centered on the ruthlessly ambitious Roman family who built a country music empire and starring Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon, multi-Platinum country music star and three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins and Golden Globe nominee Anna Friel. Then on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT comes the much talked about light-hearted drama So Help Me Todd, which stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden as razor-sharp, meticulous attorney Margaret Wright, who hires her talented, but scruffy and aimless, son Todd, played by Skylar Astin, as her law firm's in-house investigator. Next, on Friday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, new action drama Fire Country premieres starring former SEAL Team star Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California.

Global's returning scripted dramas premiering this fall include: Canada's #1 drama 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett and Peter Krause is back for a sixth season (Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT); a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossover premiere event (Monday, Sept. 19 starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT); the return of FBI night beginning with FBI: Most Wanted (Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET/PT), followed by Top 20 hits FBI (Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT) and FBI: International (Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT); the farewell celebration season of fan favourite New Amsterdam (Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT); last fall's most-watched new series CSI: Vegas on a new day and time with Marg Helgenberger returning to the hit franchise (Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT); the third season of Top 20 hit among total viewers last season The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah (Sunday, Oct. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT); S.W.A.T. starring Shemar Moore (Friday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT); and NCIS: Los Angeles, which was #1 in its timeslot last season (Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT).**

COMEDY

Laughs are plentiful on Global this fall starting with the previously announced addition of the Topher Grace-led comedy Home Economics, which premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT and takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings. Then from star and creator Quinta Brunson, the critical darling and seven-time Emmy®-nominated Abbott Elementary returns to Global with a full second season order premiering Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Also, The Neighborhood starring Cedric the Entertainer returns on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. To round out Global's stellar comedic offering, last fall's #1 new comedy Ghosts returns Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.**

COMPETITION REALITY SERIES

Groundbreaking reality series and Canada's #1 show Survivor is back for a mind-blowing 43rd season, premiering with a special two-hour episode Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.** Then, love is in the air on Global this fall with previously announced new reality romance adventure The Real Love Boat, which sets sail Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell and inspired by the classic hit scripted series The Love Boat, singles are brought together to travel the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples' compatibility and chemistry as they navigate the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.

SPECIALS

Returning to Calgary live and in-person this fall, the 2022 Canadian Country Music Awards presented by TD are set to take centre stage on Global broadcasting live Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET and on Corus radio stations Country 104 (London), Country 105 (Calgary) and CISN 103.9 (Edmonton). Please check local listings for details. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, performers at this year's ceremony include Jade Eagleson, High Valley, Brett Kissel ft. 98 Degrees, MacKenzie Porter, Dallas Smith and Tenille Townes. Stay tuned for many more exciting announcements still to come.

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Fresh off of four Canadian Screen Awards wins including Best Entertainment News Program or Series, ET Canada begins its 18th season Monday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. Hosted by Cheryl Hickey, with Sangita Patel, Carlos Bustamante, Keshia Chanté, and Morgan Hoffman, ET Canada is back to bring viewers exclusive interviews and specials with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood.

FACTUAL AND TRUE CRIME

Global's much lauded news and true crime programming kicks off with a new season of 48 Hours premiering Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Then, Emmy® Award-winning newsmagazine 60 Minutes launches its 56th season on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Global News' political affairs talk show The West Block premieres Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT and a news special Landlocked: Canada's Energy Dilemma, which takes a deep dive into the energy crisis, airs on Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Also back for a new season, Global News dives deeper into big issues and enterprise reporting with the current affairs program The New Reality premiering Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Global's internationally successful true crime original Crime Beat – the #2 show in its timeslot last year*** – premieres Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Lastly, the network's flagship newscast Global National continues to air seven days a week at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

