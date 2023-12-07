GLOBAL ANNOUNCES 2024 PREMIERE DATES FEATURING RETURNING HIT SERIES AND THE PREMIERE OF NEW DRAMA ELSBETH

Starring Carrie Preston and Based on Popular The Good Wife Character, Elsbeth Premieres February 29

Blockbuster NCIS and FBI Franchises Return with All New Episodes Starting February 12 and 13 Respectively

More Action-Packed Hit Dramas Returning Include CSI: Vegas February 18, 9-1-1 March 14, So Help Me Todd February 15, and Fire Country February 16

The Laughs Are Back with Acclaimed Comedies Abbott Elementary February 7, The Neighborhood February 12, and Ghosts February 15

Fall 2023's #1 Show Survivor* Returns with Two-Hour Episodes February 28 for Season 46

Beloved Fan Favourite Big Brother Canada Season 12 Begins March 5

Stream Global Anytime with STACKTV and the Global TV App

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Global announced premiere dates for its all-new Winter/Spring 2024 primetime offering. The New Year starts off with fresh programming, welcoming the much-anticipated return of Global's star-studded and dynamic lineup of hit series including blockbuster franchises NCIS and FBI, along with action-packed dramas CSI: Vegas, 9-1-1, So Help Me Todd and Fire Country, acclaimed comedies Abbott Elementary and Ghosts, and top-performing reality series Survivor and Big Brother Canada. Plus, joining Global's proven hits this winter is newcomer Elsbeth, starring Carrie Preston and based on and named after the fan-favourite character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Global's Winter/Spring 2024 Schedule (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.) Global Logo (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

"Global is ringing in the New Year with a strong schedule filled to the brim with TV's most exciting premium series, delivering 15 hours of primetime simulcast hours this spring," said Troy Reeb, Executive Vice President, Networks and Content, Corus Entertainment. "With a fresh slate of content every day of the week, Global's 2024 lineup is once again chock-full of unparalleled action, laughs, tears, and edge-of-your-seat excitement."

NEW PRIMETIME SERIES

First announced in June 2023 and set to premiere Thursday, February 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Global, Elsbeth stars Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. Elsbeth is based on the character featured in The Good Wife and The Good Fight with Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer and Jonathan Tolins serving as executive producers with Tolins as showrunner. Robert King directed the pilot from a script he wrote with Michelle King. The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

RETURNING HIT DRAMAS

Global's Winter/Spring 2024 TV season features the highly-anticipated slate of returning dramas including new episodes from hit franchises NCIS (Monday, February 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), NCIS: Hawai'i with LL COOL J joining as a recurring guest star (Monday, February 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT) and the return of All FBI Tuesdays with new seasons of FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted (starting Tuesday, February 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT). In addition, dynamic Mother/Son duo Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin are back for the So Help Me Todd (Thursday, February 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT) sophomore season, S.W.A.T.'s final season (Friday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT), and sleuths will rejoice at the return of Top 10** hit CSI: Vegas on a new night (Sunday, February 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT). More returning fan favourites back this winter include Top 20** blockbuster Fire Country (Friday, February 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT), Queen Latifah led The Equalizer from UTV (Sunday, February 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT), and Top 5** ranked 9-1-1 (Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT).

ACCLAIMED COMEDIES

For Global's comedy offering, viewers head back to school with award-winning comedy Abbott Elementary starting Wednesday, February 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a special one-hour episode. Then, the Butler and Johnson families promise to bring more hijinx and laughs on The Neighborhood Monday, February 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Then, it's time to check-in to the unearthly bed and breakfast once again with #1 comedy** Ghosts on Thursday, February 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

REALITY WINNERS

To start the New Year, Season 3 of musical guessing game I Can See Your Voice premieres Wednesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Then, kicking off with two weeks of two-hour episodes, Canada's #1* series Survivor returns for Season 46 on Wednesday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before continuing with supersized 90-minute episodes. Next, hosted by Arisa Cox and produced by Insight Productions, Canada's springtime reality TV tradition Big Brother Canada premieres Tuesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on Global and STACKTV. #BBCAN12 premiere week continues Wednesday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT (moves to 9:30 p.m.ET/PT the following week) and Sunday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. This season, new episodes will air weekly Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT (HOH), Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT (POV), and Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT (EVICTION). Stay tuned for many more exciting #BBCAN12 announcements to come in the New Year!

Lastly, continuing with new episodes in the New Year, SEAL Team airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, fall 2023's #1 new scripted show* NCIS: Sydney on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Raid the Cage returns Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT starting January 2.

GLOBAL'S WINTER/SPRING 2024 PRIMETIME PREMIERES-AT-A-GLANCE

***All times are ET and subject to change***

MONDAYS

The Neighborhood – February 12 at 8 p.m.

NCIS – February 12 at 9 p.m.

NCIS: Hawai'i – February 12 at 10 p.m.

TUESDAYS

Raid the Cage – January 2 at 9 p.m.

FBI – February 13 at 8 p.m.

FBI: International – February 13 at 9 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted – February 13 at 10 p.m.

Big Brother Canada – March 5 at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAYS

I Can See Your Voice – January 3 at 8 p.m.

Abbott Elementary – February 7 at 9 p.m.

Survivor – February 28 at 8 p.m.

Big Brother Canada – March 6 at 10 p.m. (moves to regular time period at 9:30 p.m. from March 13)

THURSDAYS

Ghosts – February 15 at 8:30 p.m.

So Help Me Todd – February 15 at 9 p.m.

Elsbeth – February 29 at 10 p.m.

9-1-1 – March 14 at 8 p.m.

FRIDAYS

S.W.A.T. – February 16 at 8 p.m.

Fire Country – February 16 at 9 p.m.

SUNDAYS

The Equalizer – February 18 at 8 p.m.

CSI: Vegas – February 18 at 10 p.m.

Big Brother Canada – March 10 at 9 p.m.

Global's lineup of hit series and specials are available to stream anytime on STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, streaming on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming and FuboTV platforms. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

*Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, FL'23 STD (Sep 18 – Dec 3/23) confirmed up to Nov 19, 3+ airings, A25-54, AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG National Networks

**Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP'23 (Jan 2 – May 28/23), 3+ airings, A25-54, AMA(000), CDN CONV COM ENG National Networks excluding NHL/NFL playoffs

