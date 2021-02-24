Global Announces 14 New Houseguests Ready to Write the Next Chapter of Big Brother Canada

With a new era of Big Brother Canada comes a diverse cast of champions from all walks of life ready to take the stage. This season's houseguests include a friendly Newfoundlander with a background in graphic design, a multifaceted police officer from Ontario, an Indigenous radio host from British Columbia, a fun-loving farm girl and homeless support worker from Alberta, a transgender social media influencer from British Columbia, a former competitive rugby and lacrosse player from Alberta, and more.

For the first time ever, houseguests will be competing in two teams to start the season and Canada is choosing the team captains! Starting today until Saturday, February 27, Canadians can vote as often as they'd like on BigBrotherCanada.ca for the two houseguests that they think should be named the team captains. On night one, the battle for Season 9 begins as the two chosen captains will each have the power to select teammates for their individual teams. For their efforts, the captains will be rewarded with safety from eviction for the first week. Watch the voting results play out during the premiere on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT to see which houseguests will lead their team to victory…or defeat.

For a sneak peek into this season's daring theme, watch ET Canada on Monday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET for an exclusive tour of the new #BBCAN9 house followed by a one-one-one interview with Host and Executive Producer Arisa Cox.

Watch weekly interviews with the evicted houseguests on Global's The Morning Show and ET Canada every Friday.

In addition, TikTok will be the exclusive home to "After the Eviction" – a continuation of Arisa's in-show interviews available only on BBCAN's TikTok account @BigBrotherCA. These live chats will provide fans with access to the houseguests directly following their eviction every Thursday.

Meet the 14 houseguests entering the #BBCAN9 house and vying for the grand prize of $100,000, $10,000 worth of grills and grilling accessories courtesy of Weber, $10,000 powered by Sunlight and an unforgettable vacation for two from Expedia:

SEASON 9 HOUSEGUESTS

Visit BigBrotherCanada.ca for photos, full bios and exclusive online videos



Austin Dookah

Age: 23

Hometown: Newmarket, Ont.

Occupation: Realtor/Model

About: With brains and beauty, this BBCAN superfan will take out the competition with her knowledge of the game and flirtatious strategy.

Beth Bieda

Age: 27

Hometown: Tomahawk, Alta.

Occupation: Homeless Support Worker

About: Beth may be a country girl through and through, but her trauma training, physical strength and mental fortitude will lead her to win #BBCAN9.

Breydon White

Age: 23

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Occupation: Anthropology Student

About: Watch out for this fierce and hardworking competitor who never gives up. Breydon will not only be there to stay, but will be there to slay.

Ethan Quance

Age: 22

Hometown: Banff, Alta.

Occupation: Line Cook

About: Although Ethan is easy-going and caring in nature, he also has a wild side. This aspiring firefighter is an extreme athlete who will use his sportsmanship to outplay the houseguests.

Jedson Tavernier

Age: 25

Hometown: Aurora, Ont.

Occupation: Personal Trainer

About: This well-rounded ladies' man is confident he holds the three essential qualities needed to succeed on BBCAN: athleticism, intelligence, and a charming personality.

Josh Farnworth

Age: 30

Hometown: New Westminster, B.C.

Occupation: Film Production Coordinator

About: This authentic and intelligent film production coordinator has no problem stirring up the game.

Julie Vu

Age: 28

Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Occupation: Social Media Influencer

About: Don't be fooled by the beauty and glamour, this YouTube star is ready to pull out all the show-stopping moves to become a BBCAN icon.

Kiefer Collison

Age: 31

Hometown: Old Masset, B.C.

Occupation: Radio Host

About: This laid-back radio host and family man may not seem like a threat, but he will use this to his advantage to become the next #BBCAN9 champion.

Latoya Anderson

Age: 34

Hometown: Pickering, Ont.

Occupation: Police Officer

About: This ambitious police officer will make nice with the houseguests and build alliances to make it to the top, all while undercover as a fashion designer.

Rohan Kapoor

Age: 26

Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Occupation: Strategic Partnerships Manager

About: Confident, athletic, strategic and charming, Rohan has all the elements needed to be a great Big Brother Canada player.

Tera Gillen-Petrozzi

Age: 37

Hometown: LaSalle, Ont.

Occupation: Mom/Spin Instructor

About: This free-spirited married mom of two is ready to show women and moms everywhere that it is never too late to follow her dreams to become the next BBCAN winner.

Tina Thistle

Age: 42

Hometown: Paradise, N.L.

Occupation: Graphic Designer

About: This driven entrepreneur will take on the BBCAN house by being pleasant on the surface, with more than a few tricks up her sleeves.

Tychon Carter-Newman

Age: 28

Hometown: Montreal, Que.

Occupation: Urban Planner

About: Tychon is prepared to charm the houseguests and play his way through the game, straight to finale.

Victoria Woghiren

Age: 27

Hometown: Hamilton, Ont.

Occupation: Youth Advocate

About: Victoria is a competitive risk-taker with super high energy and a solid social game that will ensure victory.

Big Brother Canada Season 9 premieres Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes on Global three nights a week Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Stream the new season live or on demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App and visit BigBrotherCanada.ca for houseguest interviews, live show votes, free live feeds, spoilers, exclusive content and more.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 9 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions Ltd. in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, Trevor Boris and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (Director of Original Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models and at watch.globaltv.com.

