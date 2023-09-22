ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Glencore is pleased to announce the inauguration of its new Rouyn-Noranda office, located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. This new centre of expertise brings together more than 60 professionals from the copper division, who will support the company's activities in North America and Philippines.

Local expertise, international outreach

Claude Bélanger, COO of copper operations for North America and Philippines, proceeds to the official opening of Glencore’s Rouyn-Noranda office. (CNW Group/Glencore)

"The expertise of our Rouyn-Noranda staff in metallurgy and recycling is recognized throughout the world. This expertise is required not only for our local activities, but also for Glencore's operations in North America and Philippines. It therefore became beneficial to bring together different teams in the same location and ensure that workspaces could be offered to everyone » said Claude Bélanger, Chief Operating Officer for North America and Philippines copper assets.

An essential support to the energy transition

The opening of the Rouyn-Noranda office comes as Glencore adapts its activities to meet the needs generated by the global transition toward sustainable transportation and clean energy, which requires significant volumes of base and precious metals.

Claude Bélanger added: "Electrification requires a lot of copper and Glencore plays a central role in the supply chain of this strategic metal. Over the coming years, Rouyn-Noranda employees will improve this supply chain so that it meets the needs of emerging industries. Besides leading the Aeris project, which will bring about the complete modernization of the Horne smelter, Rouyn-Noranda employees will be called upon to support initiatives that will allow Glencore copper to provide the strategic metals necessary for the energy transition in a more efficient and sustainable way."

The Aeris project represents the largest modernization initiative in the history of the Horne smelter, with investments of more than $500 million to significantly reduce the site's overall emissions, modernize certain stages of the production process and increase recycling capacities.

Applying circular economy principles

Mr. Bélanger concluded: "The value-added cycle of copper already integrates many principles of the circular economy, and we will be able to increase this circularity thanks to the contribution of Rouyn-Noranda staff. It is therefore with pride that I inaugurate these new offices, which will allow Glencore to benefit from the region's talent and promote its expertise abroad."

