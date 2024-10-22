Gleichen Solar Project in Construction Phase

$33 million solar energy project in southeastern Alberta is a partnership between Ermineskin Cree Nation and TIU Canada

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Construction is well underway at the Gleichen Solar Project site which will bring online over 13 megawatts of clean, renewable energy to surrounding communities in the southeastern Alberta hamlet of Gleichen.

The Gleichen Solar Project is a collaboration between Ermineskin Cree Nation and TIU Canada. It is supported by the Government of Canada through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREP). The project represents over $30 million combined investment in renewable energy for the region.

Leadership from Ermineskin Cree Nation and TIU Canada were onsite last week to review construction progress and engage directly with the site employees. TIU Canada's Country Manager Dan Visser explained, "having just broken ground in June, the progress made in building this facility is truly impressive – we anticipate coming online in March 2025."

Chief Jole Mykat of the Ermineskin Cree Nation, which own a fifty-one percent stake in the project, said, "this partnership and the Gleichen Solar Project represents a significant step forward for our community in the renewable energy space, a step toward greater sustainability for generations to come. I am looking forward to seeing this work unfold for the benefit of our people."

Reflecting on the contribution of the Federal government, Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said, "by making historic investments in clean electricity, this government is positioning Canadians to take advantage of the economic opportunities presented by the clean economy, now and into the future. The Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways program is already providing Canadian communities across the country with affordable and clean power while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. I am pleased to celebrate the ongoing successes of this program and to confirm a federal commitment of $21.3 million for the Gleichen Solar Project. By working with Indigenous partners, we can accomplish our common goal of an energy-efficient and money-saving clean grid, while bringing benefits to communities and advancing meaningful economic reconciliation."

Reflecting on the benefits ahead, Mr. Visser stated, "I'm proud of TIU Canada's partnership with the Ermineskin Cree Nation and our contribution to meeting Canada's net-zero emissions goals, with this project and more to come."

Construction, operational, and environmental details:

The station consists of approximately 32,000 solar panels, with 43 inverters and 5 Medium Voltage transformer stations installed to convert sunlight into electricity and connect to the Fortis distribution system.

Over 3,000 steel piles, fabricated in Coaldale Alberta , support the solar panels.

, support the solar panels. Will offset over 10,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) annually, comparable to over 3,000 cars off the road.

