Ermineskin Nation and TIU Join Forces to build Gleichen Solar Project

Innovative partnership between Ermineskin Cree Nation and TIU Canada marks first year anniversary

Calgary, AB, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ermineskin Cree Nation and TIU Canada Ukraine Holdco Ltd. ("TIU Canada") announced are proud to mark the first-year anniversary of their innovative partnership to build and operate the 13.3MW Gleichen Solar Project.

The Project is located near the southeastern Alberta hamlet of Gleichen. Construction started in June 2024 with the project expected to come online in early 2025.

The Ermineskin Cree Nation is one member of the Four Nations of Maskwacis, Alberta – located in Central Alberta about fifty miles south of Edmonton on Highway 2A, halfway between the towns of Ponoka and Wetaskiwin. The Ermineskin Cree Nation owns 51% of the Project through the Nation's Economic Development arm, the Neyaskweyahk Group of Companies Inc. (NGCI).

Based in Calgary, AB, Canada, TIU Canada is an international independent renewable power producer that is executing a global strategy for net-zero power generation with projects in operation and under construction in Canada, Poland, and Ukraine. TIU Canada has a proven track record of successfully developing and operating renewable energy projects throughout the world.

TIU Canada will be leading the Project through Construction and Operations while NGCI members serve on the corporate board, provide strategic guidance and oversight, and build capacity in renewable execution.

TIU-Canada is a renewable energy company working in Ukraine Poland and Canada.

