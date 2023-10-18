The brand's Canadian launch furthers their rapid expansion across North America

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Glasshouse Fragrances, the Australian born home and personal fragrance brand and largest fragrance house in the Southern Hemisphere, is pleased to announce its Canadian launch exclusively with Hudson's Bay. Since launching in the United States nearly two years ago, the brand has quickly gained popularity and is best known for its wanderlust inspired collection that transports you to different destinations around the world. The Hudson's Bay launch collection will include Core Fragrance best sellers, like Kyoto in Bloom, Lost in Amalfi, and The Hamptons, as well as a curated Holiday selection, and will be available on thebay.com and in stores throughout the country at the Queen Street Flagship, Carrefour Laval, Square One Mississauga, Galeries d'Anjou, Sherway Gardens, Vancouver Downtown, Guildford Town Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, Yorkdale, Calgary Market Mall, Montreal Centre-Ville, and Southgate.

Glasshouse Fragrances was founded in 2006 by Nicole Eckels, and is renowned for its exquisite fine fragrance blends and premium scented candles, diffusers, eau de parfum, and bath & body products. Glasshouse Candles and diffusers are handcrafted using the highest quality ingredients to ensure a long-lasting and intense scent experience.

"As we continue to grow our brand across North America, filling an obvious gap in the market, we couldn't be more proud to launch Glasshouse Fragrances in Canada with Hudson's Bay as our partner," said Nicole Eckels, Glasshouse Fragrances Founder and CEO. "I truly believe that our sense of smell is the most powerful one of all, because scent not only triggers memories, but it can actually change the way you feel. I am looking forward to offering Canadians a unique and diverse range of the finest fragrances in the world, and hope that as they experience the beauty of our collection, it evokes some of their favorite nostalgic moments."

"As one of the country's leading destinations for beauty discovery, Hudson's Bay is thrilled to exclusively bring Glasshouse Fragrances to customers in Canada," says Leith Sinker, SVP Beauty at Hudson's Bay. "Delivering the very best brands from around the world is a cornerstone of the experience we aim to create for our customers, and to add such an elevated and sophisticated brand that is perfect for giving - just ahead of the holidays - is tremendously exciting for us."

For more information and updates on new product launches, please visit TheBay.com or check us out on social @ glasshousefragrances.

ABOUT GLASSHOUSE FRAGRANCES:

Glasshouse Fragrances was born in December 2006, establishing the premium home fragrance category in Australia. Founder and CEO Nicole Eckels made the first batch of candles in her kitchen from locally sourced ingredients and suppliers, and over nearly two decades has scaled the brand globally to become one of the most coveted fine fragrances houses in the world. Their fragrance catalog is designed by the world's leading perfumers, and includes an extensive collection of handmade home and personal fine fragrances from candles and diffusers, to eau de parfum and bath & body.

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY:

Hudson's Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. Operating thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 83 from coast to coast, Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

Hudson's Bay operates under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

SOURCE The Bay

For further information: Media Contacts: For Glasshouse Fragrances: Dana Supnick-Guidoni, Caroline Paneyko, and Rebecca Levitt, [email protected]; For Hudson's Bay: Lauren Polyak, Director, Public Relations, [email protected]; Tiffany Bourré, VP, Communications, PR, Heritage, Owned Social and Events, [email protected]