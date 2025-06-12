GK8 by Galaxy Partners with Polymesh to Deliver Secure Staking and Custody for Institutions

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - GK8 by Galaxy has partnered with Polymesh, the layer-1 blockchain purpose-built for regulated assets, to provide institutional-grade custody and secure staking support for POLYX, Polymesh's native token.

With GK8's product suite, institutions can now store and stake POLYX while maintaining full control over their assets and adhering to regulatory and compliance requirements. GK8's Impenetrable Staking ensures that staked assets never leave GK8's patented self-custody solution, Impenetrable Vault, enabling a new standard of staking protection and utilization for institutions that engage with POLYX, a leading digital token with large trading volumes in South Korea and known for its high staking rewards.

"Polymesh is built to meet the specific needs of regulated markets. Its focus on identity, compliance, and auditability aligns naturally with GK8's standards for secure and compliant custody," said Lior Lamesh, CEO and Co-Founder of GK8 by Galaxy. "By supporting POLYX staking and soon tokenization through our Impenetrable Vault, we're giving institutions access to rewards without compromise, while maintaining their customers' trust, knowing assets are fully protected."

GK8 by Galaxy offers a full range of products, including the Impenetrable Vault, uMPC (Unlimited Multi-Party Computation), and Tokenization Wizard, designed to remove barriers to digital asset adoption for traditional financial institutions and crypto-native firms. With these tools, GK8 customers can confidently engage in end-to-end wallet management, tokenization, DeFi, staking, and other digital asset operations, navigating the digital asset economy with confidence.

POLYX has seen significant growth in the South Korean market, with increased trading activity and engagement from local institutions, reflecting its rising prominence in the region. Its unique protocol-level compliance features, combined with attractive staking yields, make it a compelling option for institutions looking to expand their presence in the digital asset economy.

"The integration with GK8 ensures that POLYX holders can now store and stake assets with confidence, backed by a secure custody solution," said Bill Papp, CEO of the Polymesh Association. "This partnership represents a major step forward in bringing regulated blockchain solutions to institutional investors globally."

The partnership marks the first phase of collaboration between GK8 and Polymesh. Later this year, GK8 will expand support to enable tokenization on Polymesh, paving the way for more institutional applications on a blockchain purpose-built for regulated markets.

About GK8 by Galaxy

GK8, a Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) company, provides reliable and comprehensive self-custody technology for digital assets, enabling regulated self-custody, digital asset management, and token issuance. With its patented Impenetrable Vault and uMPC technology, GK8 empowers traditional financial institutions and crypto-native companies worldwide with the tools they need to navigate the digital asset economy with confidence. In a market where trust is an institution's most valuable asset, GK8 protects the institution's reputation by setting the highest standard for digital asset custody, paving the way for the mass adoption of digital assets. For more information, please visit https://www.gk8.io/.

About Polymesh Association

The Polymesh Association is a not-for-profit dedicated to the growth of the Polymesh ecosystem through Polymesh and Polymesh Private. Polymesh is a leading public permissioned blockchain purpose-built for real world assets that streamlines capital markets and opens the door to new financial products. Polymesh Private is a private permissioned instance of Polymesh that can be deployed by enterprises. Visit polymesh.network to learn more.

