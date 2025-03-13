GK8 Boosts Institutional Participation in Avalanche DeFi with uMPC Integration

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - GK8 by Galaxy has integrated its unlimited MPC (uMPC) technology with the Avalanche blockchain, providing institutions secure access to decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. This integration enables users of GK8's custody platform to deploy digital assets into liquidity pools, staking protocols, and other DeFi services through MetaMask Institutional (MMI), a multi-custodial web3 wallet.

DeFi continues to provide alternatives to traditional finance, with Avalanche emerging as a preferred blockchain for these applications due to its low transaction fees, near-instant finality, and compatibility with Ethereum-based smart contracts. By adding Avalanche support, GK8 enables institutions to interact with DeFi securely and efficiently while following strict custody and compliance standards.

"Avalanche's speed and scalability are key advantages for institutions engaging with DeFi," said Lior Lamesh, CEO and Co-Founder of GK8 by Galaxy. "Our uMPC technology ensures that users can participate securely and efficiently, reinforcing trust in blockchain-based financial services."

"GK8's uMPC solution supports all EVM-compatible chains, making it a valuable tool for institutions seeking secure access to DeFi. Ensuring that assets remain protected without sacrificing transaction speed is critical to fostering institutional participation in decentralized finance," said John Nahas, Chief Business Officer at Ava Labs in the platform developer of Avalanche.

GK8's uMPC technology allows for an unlimited number of co-signers, with cryptographic key shards distributed globally or locally, on-cloud or on-premise, and secured by hardware security modules (HSM). This infrastructure is designed to meet evolving regulatory requirements while maintaining operational flexibility.

About GK8 by Galaxy

GK8, a Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) company, provides the most reliable and comprehensive self-custody technology for digital assets, enabling regulated self-custody, digital asset management, and token issuance. With its patented Impenetrable Vault and uMPC technology, GK8 empowers traditional financial institutions and crypto-native companies worldwide with the tools they need to navigate the digital asset economy with confidence. In a market where trust is an institution's most valuable asset, GK8 protects the institution's reputation by setting the highest standard for digital asset custody, paving the way for the mass adoption of digital assets. For more information, please visit https://www.gk8.io/ .

About Avalanche

Avalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network's architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private layer 1 (L1) blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The ease and speed of launching an L1, and the breadth of architectural customization choices, make Avalanche the perfect environment for a composable multi-chain future.

Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralized applications (dApps). With its combination of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the platform of choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

Disclaimers and Additional Information

The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These forward- looking statements relate to the Tokenization Wizard launch and opportunities. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", "seeks" or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. The forward-looking statements are subject to the risks regarding the product and launch. Factors that could cause outcomes to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to global developments, a delay or failure in the ability to launch and changes in applicable law or regulation. Readers are cautioned that such risk factors, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release. The forward-looking statements in this release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

