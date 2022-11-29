MONTRÉAL, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On this GivingTuesday, when the significance of generosity is highlighted around the world, Loto-Québec celebrates by announcing that, this fall, it has given close to $1,000,000 to organizations that Quebecers hold dear. Through these donations, the Corporation contributes to many non-profit organizations (NPOs) with projects, initiatives, promotions and charitable items in all industries.

"At Loto-Québec, giving back is central to our mission and a great source of pride for our entire organization. I would like to thank our employees, partners and customers for participating in our generosity endeavours. We are thrilled to contribute to our community in this way," says Jean-François Bergeron, President and Chief Executive Officer at Loto-Québec.

Loto-o-suivant: The lottery with a cause!

The Loto-o-suivant charitable lottery was back online and on retailers' counters for a second consecutive year. Thanks to this lottery, Loto-Québec donated a total of $500,000 to Quebec charities selected by the winners.

With this $2.50 scratch ticket, each of the 50 winners got to take home a $10,000 grand prize and choose a charitable organization to which Loto-Québec donated another $10,000. These are some of the non-profits who received a donation.

Casinos and gaming halls lend Moisson food banks a hand

Not to be left behind, casinos and gaming halls donated over $255,000 to Moisson Québec food banks.

Over four weeks in November, slot machine promotions at the Montréal, Lac-Leamy, Charlevoix and Mont-Tremblant casinos made several clients $10,000 richer, and Moisson food banks in those regions received the same amount. The Québec City and Trois-Rivières gaming halls offered $2,500 prizes every week.

Gaming establishments support many NPOs

Loto-Québec's network bingo halls held a special promotion in November during which participants who won the $50,000 enhanced made it possible for NPOs affiliated with the gaming hall to win $25,000. Overall, they received $75,000. Over 450 NPOs benefit from the financial support provided by Loto-Québec's network bingo halls spread across 11 regions.

Entraide: Employee generosity

Loto-Québec employees showed their generosity by participating with enthusiasm in the Entraide campaign, which is part of the Government of Québec's appeal to solidarity. To date, $150,000 have been raised. Donations to Entraide are given according to the donor's wishes and shared between Centraide du Québec locations, HealthPartners-Québec and its member organizations and the Québec division of the Canadian Red Cross.

Loto-Québec: When we give back, we all win

Loto-Québec and its employees have always been committed to giving back to the community and acting in the interest of all Quebecers. This fall's initiatives took place in addition to the many support and solidarity projects in which the Corporation is involved every year, such as the partnerships with Fondation Les Petits rois and AlterGo. They are part of an overarching strategy described in Loto-Québec's 2021-2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Plan (in French only).

