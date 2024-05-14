Givex Wins Mexico's Leading Optical Retailer

Ópticas Lux to launch gift cards online and in more than 100 branches nationwide

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Givex Corp. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is pleased to share that Ópticas Lux, the leading optical chain in Mexico with over 80 years of experience and more than 100 branches nationwide, announced its partnership with Givex to implement a gift card program that will benefit its customers and its business.

Ópticas Lux gift cards, powered by Givex technology, will allow customers to purchase and redeem physical or electronic gift cards at any of the brand's stores, as well as on its website. Gift cards can be used as a payment method or incentive to access comprehensive solutions in eye care and conservation, with a high sense of professionalism and business ethics.

"We are very excited to partner with Givex, a company recognized for its leadership and experience in the gift card market," said the CEO of Ópticas Lux. "With this alliance, we aim to offer our customers a practical, secure, and personalized gifting option that reflects our quality and cutting-edge in our products and services."

"Our integrated platform continues to attract top-tier partners," commented Don Gray, CEO of Givex. "We're confident our gift card solution will help Ópticas Lux achieve its goals, and we're excited about the prospect of introducing additional services to enhance their customers' experience in the future."

About Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF)

The world is changing. Givex is ready. Since 1999, Givex has provided technology solutions that unleash the full potential of engagement, creating and cultivating powerful connections that unite brands and customers. With a global footprint of 132,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries, Givex unleashes strategic insights, empowering brands through reliable technology and exceptional support. Givex's integrated end-to-end management solution provides Gift Cards, GivexPOS, Loyalty Programs and more, creating growth opportunities for businesses of all sizes and industries. Learn more about how to streamline workflows, tackle complex challenges and transform data into actionable insights at www.givex.com.

