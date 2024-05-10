Givex Announces Voting Results from its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Givex Corp. ("Givex" or the "Corporation") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 10, 2024 (the "Meeting"), with a majority voting in accordance with management recommendations.

1. Election of Directors

The following six (6) nominees of management, namely, Don Gray, Jim Woodside, Robert Munro, Miles Evans, Michael Carr and Divya Kulkarni were elected as directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The percentage of votes cast for each nominee were as follows:

Name of Nominee Percentage of Votes

For Percentages of

Votes Withheld Don Gray 73.84 % 26.16 % Jim Woodside 73.84 % 26.16 % Robert Munro 73.81 % 26.19 % Miles Evans 76.27 % 23.73 % Michael Carr 76.27 % 23.73 % Divya Kulkarni 76.27 % 23.73 %

2. Appointment of Auditor

KPMG LLP ("KPMG") was appointed as auditors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The percentage of votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes

For Percentages of

Votes Withheld 100.00 % 0.00 %

3. Warrant Extension Resolution

Warrant Extension Resolution, being a resolution to extend 190,080 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation of certain insiders as disclosed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2024, was approved by a majority of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders present and voting by ballot or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The votes cast were as follows:

Percentage of Votes

For Percentages of

Votes Against 99.47 % 0.53 %

Final voting results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on Givex's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

