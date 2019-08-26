Give Back Box chooses PUDO Inc as Canadian launch partner; building on paid-return recycling solution established in the US and UK

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or "the Company") (CSE:PDO; OCTQB:PDPTF), North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off Network, is pleased to announce that US-based Give Back Box ("GBB"), has chosen PUDO Inc. to launch its highly successful products and packaging recycling and donation platform in Canada, effectively connecting e-retailers and online shoppers in North America and the UK with a convenient and economical way to give back by giving back. Under the terms of an Agreement, services will commence in September, 2019, when GBB partner ALDO Shoes (Aldo Group Inc.) begins including Give Back Box pre-paid donation box shipping labels and directions for use, in all of their e-commerce parcels.

Give Back Box founder and CEO Monika Wiela has created an integrated platform that leverages the multi-trillion-dollar e-commerce volume and the mountains of packaging and landfill it creates, in direct and immediate benefit of millions of disadvantaged people and the charitable organizations that serve them, plus the environment. Critical to the success of GBB is successful management and navigation of the last-mile, which is where PUDO's coast-to-coast Network of carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off locations figure prominently.

"I was referred to PUDO by our UK partner Collect Plus," says Monika Wiela. "In order for us to be successful, we must provide our retail, charitable and consumer users with convenient and seamless access to donation boxes, donation box drop-off or pick-up locations, pre-printed labels, and easy online activation. By partnering with PUDO and integrating our donation platform with their Network platform, we are confident that we can grow in Canada as quickly as we have grown in the UK and the US, where we have hundreds of forward thinking network partners, including ALDO, and where PUDO-like (pick-up/drop-off) networks are already ubiquitous."

Like PUDO, Give Back Box is a next-generation green technology company whose business model disrupts and exploits a growing trend to solve problems created or exacerbated by that trend, to create a business sector that did not exist previously.

As a shoe retailer living in Chicago, Wiela was keenly aware of the impact of e-commerce, and that:

E-commerce has created a virtual forest of cardboard packaging — over 1 billion trees worth per year, according to forbes.com — most of which ends up in landfill, all of which accelerates climate change.

Poverty and homelessness are on the rise in North America ; with 553,700 homeless in the US (BBC) and 35,000 in Canada (Homeless Hub), and 58.5M Americans living in poverty or deep poverty (UNHR).

; with 553,700 homeless in the US (BBC) and 35,000 in (Homeless Hub), and Americans living in poverty or deep poverty (UNHR). North American consumers have tonnes and tonnes of 'stuff' they don't need or want — no longer fits, is out of style, is out dated — and they have no time or means to transport it for donation.

Give Back Box enables consumers, retailers and charities to positively disrupt the e-commerce supply chain in benefit of all stakeholders, plus contribute favourably to poverty and homelessness. In Canada, the PUDO-GBB partnership will enable consumers to use their e-commerce shipping box as a donation box in which to place unwanted items for delivery to a local charity, at no cost to the consumer. Consumers have the option of targeting their donation to a specific charity, by paying a small flat fee for shipping.

Participating retailers will include pre-printed and pre-paid shipping labels in all outbound e-commerce parcels, inviting consignees to fill their empty shipping box with unwanted but functional items of clothing, household, and small electronic items of any description; affix the supplied label to the donation box, and send it on its way via pre-paid delivery to the nearest participating charity outlet for disbursement or sale.

PUDO will manage the receipt, consolidation and delivery of Give Back Boxes to participating charities, allowing non-profits to concentrate on fulfilling their missions of feeding, clothing, housing, re-training, and otherwise assisting people struggling with disadvantage. In all cases, cardboard Give Back Boxes will be recycled and diverted from landfills.

"We are thrilled by this new partnership with Give Back Box," says PUDO CEO Kurtis Arnold. "As a next gen green Company ourselves, we are very pleased to add another very meaningful layer to the suite of services we can offer not only Canadian consumers, but our existing retail and 3PL customers as well."

As e-commerce continues to grow by double digits annually, last-mile gridlock grows in lockstep. The one and only cost, time and friction saving solution to resolve last-mile e-commerce gridlock in North America, is PUDO — every player can participate and benefit through a real time, scalable, pay-as-you-go virtual consolidation of their logistic assets and PUDO's.

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is developing North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up/drop-off technology and logistics network, as a means of solving the last-mile parcel-traffic-control gridlock that is crippling the $550B E-commerce sector. E-commerce is faced with unprecedented cost control issues, based on disproportionately high last-mile delivery costs relating to undeliverable parcels, and parcels returning for refund or exchange. As labour and fuel costs increase in tandem with parcel traffic and volume, the problem worsens.

PUDO's team of logistics and parcel traffic management experts have created a market intelligence and trends driven solution comprising courier-neutral plug-and-play technology for desktop and mobile, plus a strategically located network of parcel pick-up and drop-off PUDOpoints for pay-as-you-go use by all players within the E-commerce ecosystem.

Adopting PUDO technology shortens the last mile for the behemoths of E-commerce — fulfillment and distribution centers representing thousands of retailers and millions of consumers — by instantly extending their parcel staging and consolidation network and providing secure 'near end of the line' storage for the 30% of E-commerce parcels that are undeliverable on first attempt. PUDO's technology and network virtually eliminate costs associated with second-attempt deliveries, un-attended parcel theft and spoilage, and mis-managed reverse logistics on returns, and provides couriers, retailers, and consumers with badly needed cost controls, choice, and convenience.

PUDO was founded in 2015 and was recently named one of the Top 20 most innovative public technology companies by the Canadian Innovation Exchange. After two years of industry and market research, and successful beta testing the technology and PUDOpoint geography and protocols with major logistics stakeholders, PUDO is ready to activate its network through strategic partnerships. Activation will enable all stakeholders within the network to access and control scalable, fluid, strategic consolidation in real time when and where needed, to lower costs and satisfy customer expectations.

For more information, please visit: www.pudopoint.com or www.pudoinc.com.

About Give Back Box

Give Back Box was founded by Monika Wiela in 2012. The purpose of Give Back Box® is to provide consumers with an effortless and convenient means of donating used household items, while ensuring that cardboard shipping packaging serves a charitable secondary purpose before being recycled. Further, Give Back Box® offers online retailers a plug-and-play CSR and sustainability solution. For all participants — a simple and meaningful way to take part in a truly good cause.

For more information, please visit: www.givebackbox.ca.

