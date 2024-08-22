GITPO RPAS TAKES TO THE SKIES: A NEW ERA IN E-WASTE MANAGEMENT FOR CANADA AND BEYOND

MEDICINE HAT, AB, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Landing Zones Canada Inc., a trailblazer in the Canadian aerospace industry, proudly announces the successful completion of its latest test flight campaign for the GITPO Remotely Piloted Aerial System (RPAS). This milestone not only signifies a leap in drone technology but also introduces a groundbreaking solution to one of Canada's most overlooked environmental challenges: e-waste from meteorological equipment.

The E-Waste Conundrum:

Most Canadians are unaware that the Federal Government is responsible for a significant portion of e-waste across our nation's landscapes. Twice daily, from 30 stations nationwide, the government launches single-use Radiosondes, totaling over 20,000 annually. These devices, critical for weather forecasting, consist of hazardous materials like PCBs, batteries, and plastics, which litter our pristine environments after use.

GITPO RPAS: The Solution:

The GITPO RPAS is not merely a drone; it's a revolutionary approach to environmental sustainability. Unlike traditional Radiosondes, the GITPO is launched by balloon but returns autonomously to its base for reuse, drastically reducing e-waste. Engineered to withstand Canada's harsh conditions, the GITPO RPAS has demonstrated its capabilities during test flights over Southeastern Alberta, showcasing precision and reliability.

Statement from the Founder:

"With the GITPO RPAS, we're not just flying drones; we're flying towards a future where technology and environmental responsibility are intertwined," said Spencer Fraser, Founder & CEO of Landing Zones Canada Inc. "This is our commitment to a cleaner planet, offering a sustainable alternative to supplant the 600,000 single-use systems used worldwide every year!"

Statement from the Alberta Minister of Environment and Protected Areas

"We need to embrace modern tools and technology like this to protect, conserve and manage our environment. Drones offer a unique, bird's-eye view that can help monitor ecosystems, track wildlife, and manage natural resources with more and more precision. Alberta is proud to support development of this technology as we reduce waste and keep growing the economy," said The Honourable Rebbeca Schulz.

Acknowledgments:

Landing Zones Canada Inc. extends its appreciation to the Government of Alberta and Alberta Innovates for their pivotal support. "Alberta has proven to be the ideal location for drone development and testing in Canada, and we are immensely grateful for the support from the Provincial Government," added Fraser.

Recognition of MSC:

Fraser also praised the Meteorological Service of Canada (MSC), "The MSC staff are exemplary, leading global efforts towards sustainability in meteorology. Their research has highlighted the urgent need for solutions like GITPO."

Next Steps:

As we approach the commercialization phase, we invite federal government leaders, environmentalists, and tech aficionados to join us in this transformative journey. For further insights, visit our explainer video at https://youtu.be/3NpFNq-8EPc or contact us at [email protected].

About Landing Zones Canada:

Landing Zones Canada Inc. stands at the forefront of drone innovation, focusing on environmental and specialized applications. Our dedication to innovation and excellence aims to redefine the capabilities of drone technology.

Website: www.landingzones.com

SOURCE Landing Zones Canada Inc.

For more information, please contact: Email: [email protected]