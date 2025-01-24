Landing Zones Canada Inc Unveils 'Eagle': World's First Advanced, Stealthy, Balloon-Launched High-Altitude Military Glider Delivery System

MEDICINE HAT, AB, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Landing Zones Canada Inc proudly announces the successful completion of its extensive development and flight test campaign for its latest innovation, the Eagle Advanced Payload Delivery System (APDS). Designed to redefine stealthy long-range military aerospace capabilities, Eagle has demonstrated exceptional performance under extreme operational and climactic conditions.

Side Profile of the Eagle RPAS, The World’s First Advanced, Stealthy, Balloon-Launched High-Altitude Military Glider Delivery System (CNW Group/Landing Zones Canada Inc.)

The Eagle is not just another drone; it's the world's first high-altitude balloon-launched APDS that combines high performance, low observability and stealth characteristics. This system can operate from fully autonomous to man-in-the-loop configurations, offering unparalleled flexibility for military operations. A standout feature of Eagle is its variable wing profile, which allows the drone to transition seamlessly from supersonic speeds to low loitering speeds, optimizing performance across various mission requirements.

Key highlights of the Eagle system include:

High-Speed and High-Altitude: Capable of reaching stratospheric altitudes, Eagle is engineered for speed and endurance, ensuring strategic, operational, or tactical effects delivered hundreds of miles downrange with precision.

Proven Performance: The development and recent flight test campaign has validated Eagle's pioneering world-class capabilities, showcasing its robustness and adaptability in real-world austere conditions.

Versatility: From strategic missions to tactical support, Eagle's ability to switch between autonomous and human-controlled operations, combined with its variable wing profile, makes it an asset across various mission profiles.

Stealth and Resilience: With its design focused on low observability, Eagle maintains a minimal radar signature, significantly enhancing its survivability in hostile airspace.

"With Eagle, we are setting a new benchmark for military drone technology," said Spence Fraser, founder & CEO at Landing Zones Canada Inc. "Its variable wing profile, allowing flights from supersonic to loitering speeds, along with its ability to carry various payloads and perform in GNSS contested environments, positions Eagle as a game-changer for military operations worldwide."

Landing Zones Canada Inc invites defence professionals, policymakers, and media to explore how Eagle can advance operational capabilities in today's complex security landscape.

For more information about Eagle or to schedule a demonstration, please contact info [email protected]

