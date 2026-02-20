David Suzuki Interviewed for Best Practice Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Best Practice Canada magazine recently published an exclusive interview with David Suzuki, celebrating 35+ years of operations for the David Suzuki Foundation, and Suzuki's legacy of environmentalism and advocacy. Suzuki addresses how Canadians can participate in the climate discussion, make changes in day-to-day life for the preservation of nature, and how action is necessary to elevate hope. Best Practice Canada is a publication focused on the intersection of profitability, sustainability, and social impact, and delves into these themes monthly--showcasing interviews with changemakers and innovators in Canada.

David Suzuki January 2026 (CNW Group/Best Practice Canada Magazine)

Other notable features in Best Practice are discussions with the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business, the Canadian Queer Chamber of Commerce, and contributions from the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, Canadian Climate Institute, and more.

About Best Practice Canada

Best Practice Canada is a people-first business magazine amplifying leaders and companies advancing environmental stewardship, inclusive workplaces, and long-term value creation.

