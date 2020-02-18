Girardin acquires School Lines, Blue Bird dealer for the state of Connecticut

NORTH BRANFORD, CT, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Girardin Family of Businesses and the Lintern Family are proud to announce that they have concluded a transaction by which Girardin, has acquired the assets of School Lines from the owners, Dave and Debbie Lintern.

"Debbie and I are pleased with this natural transition for ourselves, our dedicated team and loyal customers. The relationship with the Girardin Family and the Lintern Family goes back many decades. We cannot imagine a better outcome for School Lines." said Dave Lintern.

Business Continuity

Dave Lintern will remain with the organization, ensuring a smooth transition for its employees, customers and suppliers.

The business will operate under School Lines Connecticut Inc., out of the same location in North Branford and with the same experienced and dedicated team. School Lines Connecticut will continue to offer the complete line of Blue Bird and Micro Bird by Girardin buses and minibuses with their best in class diesel, propane, gas, CNG and electric powertrains.

Additionally, School Lines Connecticut will maintain its focus in offering its customers rapid and reliable service by its experienced and dedicated team of professionals, while expanding its readily available bumper-to-bumper parts offerings for all makes.

"We are pleased to welcome the School Lines Connecticut team to the Girardin Family of businesses," said Dave Girardin, President of Girardin. "This transaction, along with other planned investments, will increase the product offering and servicing capability of School Lines Connecticut and strengthen its position in the North East. An expanded parts and service offering will undoubtedly create great opportunities for our mutual customers in Connecticut."

"We love to see our dealers reinvesting in the Blue Bird network," said Phil Horlock, President and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. "It is a testament to the strength of the Blue Bird brand and of the commitment of our dealer organization. We sincerely thank Dave and Debbie for their lifelong commitment to Blue Bird and wish them every success in the future."

The transaction is effective as of February 17, 2020.

About School Lines:

Incorporated in 1966, School Lines has been selling and servicing Blue Bird Buses continuously for over 50 years. School Lines offers the complete line of Blue Bird and Micro Bird by Girardin school and commercial buses along with a comprehensive parts and service center located in North Branford, CT. School Lines is a recognized leader in CT for its sales and support of Alternative Fueled products. To find out how School Lines can assist you with your transportation needs, please call 203-488-1382, or visit us at www.schoollinesinc.com.

About Girardin:

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, The Girardin Family of Businesses, through its wholly owned subsidiaries A. Girardin Inc., Girardin Ontario Inc., New York Bus Sales and School Lines Connecticut Inc., is the Market Leading Blue Bird and Micro Bird dealer for the Provinces of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Upstate New York and Connecticut. Girardin has been a Blue Bird Dealer for over 50 years and is a Joint Venture partner with Blue Bird in Micro Bird Corporation which builds all Micro Bird by Girardin minibuses. Girardin is a Third Generation Family Business heavily invested and specialized in the school bus and commercial bus industry with investments and operations in Canada and the United States. For more information on Girardin, please visit: www.girardinbluebird.com

About Blue Bird Corporation:

Celebrating its 90th year in business, Blue Bird (Nasdaq: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird's longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird's parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird's complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com .

