Gillian Smith comes to NATIONAL with more than 20 years of experience in public relations and strategic communications. Over the course of her career, she has held senior positions with multiple organizations in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors including RBC, Aeroplan, the Toronto Region Board of Trade and the Institute for Canadian Citizenship. Most recently, she was working at her own consulting agency, acting as a senior advisor with a portfolio of C-suite and Board clients across multiple industries, including healthcare, technology, financial services and energy.

"Gillian Smith has an impressive resume, and above all, a leadership style that matches the values and vision of NATIONAL," said Martin Daraiche. "Her deep public policy and communications strategy expertise and fine knowledge of the realities of the Toronto market will be an asset for both our clients and our Firm, especially given the unprecedented challenges that come with the current landscape."

Gillian Smith is deeply engaged in the Toronto community, currently serving as a board director with the Ontario Science Centre, TO Live, Toronto Arts Foundation, Business and the Arts, the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund and The Walrus Foundation. She also ran for the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario in the 2018 provincial election.

As managing partner, Gillian Smith will be responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of NATIONAL's Toronto office, developing strategic orientations, and increasing the Firm's business, profile and engagement in major discussions happening around the Toronto region.

"I am proud to be joining a Firm that has been a leader in the Canadian public relations industry for close to 45 years, and that has consistently pushed the standards for innovation, quality and integrity," said Gillian Smith. "I look forward to working with its diverse and talented team and growing the Firm's presence in the Toronto area by doing what we do best: creating impactful communication strategies for our clients."

About NATIONAL Public Relations

NATIONAL Public Relations connects clients to the people who matter most; delivering the right message, at the right time. Grounded in research, insight and deep sector understanding, we bring together teams of discipline experts from across our network to provide creative communications solutions that move people in thought and actions. For over 40 years, NATIONAL has been at the centre of issues and industries that matter, leading change for today and tomorrow.

NATIONAL is Canada's leading public relations firm, servicing clients across a wide range of sectors, with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Saint John, Halifax and St. John's. NATIONAL's service offering also includes NATIONAL Capital Markets , the industry's foremost investor relations and financial services communications practice. NATIONAL Public Relations is an AVENIR GLOBAL company, among the top 15 largest communication firms in the world with offices in 23 locations across Canada, the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, and part of RES PUBLICA Consulting Group . NATIONAL is affiliated internationally with public relations firm BCW, a WPP company. For more information about NATIONAL, please visit our website or you can follow us on Twitter .

