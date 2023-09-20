MONTRÉAL, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- Deep Sky, a Montreal-based project developer commercializing carbon removal and storage solutions at scale, today announced that Greg Maidment has been hired as Director of Subsurface. Greg is a leading expert in geological carbon sequestration, bringing more than 15 years of experience to the position. In his new role, Greg will spearhead carbon storage and sequestration development in Eastern Canada as Deep Sky realizes its mission of reversing climate change via engineered carbon removal.

Most recently, Greg served as Director of Operations and Applied Research at Carbon Management Canada (CMC), where he oversaw one of only three operational underground carbon storage facilities in the country. During Greg's tenure over the last five years, CMC has emerged as a globally-recognized leader in Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) testing and applied research. At CMC, Greg was instrumental in pioneering operational research of safe, permanent, geological storage of carbon dioxide. Previously, he was a Manager of Innovation at Enerplus, where he developed novel decarbonization projects such as extracting lithium in an enhanced oil recovery reservoir, and using nano-particles to improve oil recovery in tailings ponds. Before that, Greg has held geophysics, geology and petrophysics roles at several oil and gas exploration companies in Canada.

Greg's extensive geophysics and energy experience brings uniquely valuable skills to Deep Sky, as the company aims to build carbon removal infrastructure that effectively mirrors oil and gas facilities, but in reverse. Instead of extracting carbon from the earth, Deep Sky will remove carbon from the atmosphere and return it deep underground, back where it belongs.

"As Deep Sky rapidly scales, we're attracting world class talent who are drawn to solving the climate emergency," said Fred Lalonde, Deep Sky Co-Founder. "Who better to help us build an oil and gas company in reverse than someone with deep experience in the energy industry? We're thrilled that Canada's foremost expert on CO2 sequestration has decided to help us remove every historic ton of carbon and bury it safely underground."

"Engineered carbon removal to reverse climate change has been on my radar for some time," said Greg Maidment, Deep Sky Director of Subsurface. "Canada is quickly becoming the world's carbon removal hub, thanks to its geological makeup. I couldn't be more excited to put my experience in subsurface and geophysics to use towards carbon storage on a climate-relevant scale."

Deep Sky is working to build large-scale carbon removal and storage infrastructure in Canada. As a project developer, the company is bringing together the most promising direct air and ocean capture technologies to deliver the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market. Powered by renewable energy, Deep Sky's facilities are strategically located in Quebec, a region with an abundance of hydroelectric power, immense wind power potential and a vast territory with the rich geological makeup required for carbon removal.

About Deep Sky:

Montreal-based Deep Sky is building the world's first gigaton-scale carbon removal company, aiming to remove billions of tons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air and ocean carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market and commercialize carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. For more information, visit: www.deepskyclimate.com.

SOURCE Deep Sky

For further information: Media Contact: Brooks Wallace, Deep Sky, [email protected]