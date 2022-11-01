Giant Tiger Roars into Windsor, Ont.

– Giant Tiger is making it easy and fun for all Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day –

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official opening on Saturday, Nov. 12 of a fourth location in Windsor, Ont. Providing value, giant savings and convenience, the leading discount retailer remains dedicated to meeting the needs of the communities it serves by allowing Canadians to shop smart and save smart every day, either in store or online at GiantTiger.com.

Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official opening on Saturday, Nov. 12 of a fourth location in Windsor, Ont. (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

The brand new 17,500 square foot Giant Tiger is located at 1745 Huron Church Road, and is the fourth location in Windsor. Giant Tiger stores are stocked with affordable, on-trend home and family fashions, brand-name groceries, and everyday essentials at low prices.

"We are thrilled to be opening our fourth location here in the city and to be able to better serve our valued customers in the west side of Windsor, Ont.," said store manager Taryn Riley. "We are ready to open our doors and bring the Giant Tiger shopping experience to this area of Windsor and we are excited for even more Canadians to save every day on the items they need and want."

WHAT: Giant Tiger Windsor, Ont. grand opening! WHERE: 1475 Huron Church Road, Windsor, Ont. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12 7:15 a.m. – Speeches, ribbon-cutting

8 a.m. – Giant Tiger Windsor officially opens!

About Windsor's new Giant Tiger:

17,500 square feet

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

As a community proud retailer dedicated to supporting the diverse communities it calls home, Giant Tiger Stores Limited, and store manager Taryn Riley will be making a charitable donation on behalf of Giant Tiger to support the Downtown Mission of Windsor, a local non-profit organization with a focus on advocating that works to provide sustenance and shelter for the homeless and advocate for those who struggle with poverty.

For more information regarding the grand opening plans, visit the store's Facebook page at Facebook.com/GiantTiger.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day. #GTCommunityProud #GiantTiger

