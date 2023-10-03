Giant Tiger Roars into London, Ont.

– Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for Canadians to shop smart and save every day –

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official grand opening of its fourth location in London, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 14. As the leading Canadian discount retailer, Giant Tiger is dedicated to meeting the needs of the communities it serves by helping customers shop with confidence knowing they are always getting a great price, either in store or online at GiantTiger.com.

Giant Tiger Stores Limited announced today the official grand opening of its fourth location in London, Ont., on Saturday, Oct. 14. (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

The new 18,800 square foot Giant Tiger is located at 50 North Centre Road, London, Ont. The grand opening will include some delicious Giant Value giveaways, a gift card to the first 100 customers, a visit from Friendly, the Giant Tiger, and much more.

"We're thrilled to introduce London to its newest Giant Tiger store," said store manager Ben Van Every. "Whether you are shopping for home decor, fashionable family clothing, or everyday basics from our expanded Giant Value line, we're here to help you save without compromising on quality. We're excited to continue serving the London community and extending our commitment to providing unmatched savings and value."

WHAT: Giant Tiger London, Ont. Grand Opening! WHERE: 50 North Centre Road (Masonville Square) WHEN: Saturday, October 14 7:30 a.m. – Grand opening ceremony with remarks from store manager Ben Van Every, and a ribbon cutting.

8 a.m. – Giant Tiger officially opens

About London's new Giant Tiger:

18,800 square feet

The hours of operation are Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.



As a community proud retailer dedicated to supporting the diverse communities it calls home, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store manager Ben Van Every will be making a charitable donation on behalf of Giant Tiger to support Ark Aid Mission Inc., a charitable organization dedicated to creating tools and services to help people in their time of need.

For more information regarding the grand opening plans, visit the store's Facebook page at Facebook.com/GiantTiger.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day. #GTCommunityProud #GiantTiger

Join the conversation and keep up to date on all Giant Tiger news:

Like us on Facebook: Giant Tiger

Follow us on Instagram: @Gianttigerstore

Follow us on TikTok: @Gianttigerstore

Follow us on Twitter: @GTBoutique

Subscribe to our YouTube channel: Giant Tiger Store

SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited

For further information: Media inquiries, please contact: Jessica Charbonneau, Manager, Brand Public Relations, Giant Tiger Stores Limited, [email protected]