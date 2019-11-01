Giant Tiger roars into Brampton, ON!
Nov 01, 2019, 08:00 ET
OTTAWA, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - On Saturday, November 2nd, Giant Tiger will celebrate the official opening of a new store in Brampton, Ontario.
The brand new 17,793 square foot Giant Tiger will be located at 9065 Airport Road. Giant Tiger stores are stocked with affordable, on-trend home and family fashions, brand-name groceries and everyday necessities at low prices. Giant Tiger is committed to saving Canadians time and money through our lower prices, flyer program and our ad match guarantees. For you. For less. Every day!
The grand opening will be a fun-filled day with plenty of free activities for customers of all ages, including free face-painting, promotional and gift card giveaways and, of course, a visit from Friendly, the Giant Tiger. There will also be Giant Value product sampling for all to enjoy.
As a community proud retailer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited and store manager Rick Qushair will be making a charitable donation to support Wellspring Chinguacousy and the store will be hosting a food drive in partnership with Knight's Table.
|
WHAT:
|
Giant Tiger Brampton grand opening
|
WHERE:
|
9065 Airport Road
|
WHEN:
|
Saturday, November 2nd, 2019
|
7:30 a.m.:
|
Speeches, ribbon-cutting
|
8 a.m.:
|
Giant Tiger Brampton officially opens
|
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.:
|
Food Drive for Knight's Table
|
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.:
|
Giant Value food sampling
About Brampton's new Giant Tiger:
- 17,793 square feet
- Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
About Giant Tiger
Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing on-trend family fashions, groceries and everyday household needs. Known as Canada's best-kept secret, the privately held company has over 250 locations across Canada and employs over 8,500 team members. You can also shop online at gianttiger.com. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud
SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited
For further information: For media inquiries contact: Alison Scarlett, Director, Brand Communications, email: ascarlett@gianttiger.com
