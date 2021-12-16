Giant Tiger is Committed to Giving Back to Communities Across Canada

As a people-first and community-focused organization that is always looking to give back, Giant Tiger is proud of its charitable involvement for 2021. Committed to supporting the diverse communities its stores operate within, Giant Tiger actively does its part to champion causes close to the hearts of the communities it serves.

"Charitable giving is a huge part of Giant Tiger's mandate, it's not what we do, it's who we are. Giving back is in our DNA," said Cindy-Lynn Steele, SVP Marketing and Strategy, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "From store-led initiatives to national partnerships, our dedication to our communities across the country is at the forefront. We believe in supporting organizations that make a tangible difference because the success of these incredible organizations directly benefits the neighbourhoods they serve. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to make such an impact in the lives of Canadians."

One of the ways the Canadian-owned family discount store gives back is through the Giant Tiger Charitable Giving Fund which provides organizations with financial support to assist with running programs that aim to feed families, promote physical and mental health or empower youth. Some examples of partnerships that received funding through the Charitable Giving Fund in 2021 include BGC Canada, Canadian Women's Foundation, and Indspire, to name a few.

Giant Tiger is dedicated to supporting the diverse communities it calls home and successfully does this by partnering with like-minded organizations that align with the company's diversity, equity and inclusion values. Some notable partnerships that share Giant Tiger's core beliefs who benefited from financial contributions include the BlackNorth Initiative, Egale Canada Human Rights Trust, and Girls on the Run through an ongoing partnership with the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group Foundation.

With the generosity of customers, Giant Tiger stores actively raise money during the year through the power of in-store donations and successfully raised $407,440 to benefit national and local charities. Partner organizations from 2021 include Food Banks Canada, Heart & Stroke, Opération Enfant Soleil, Operation Santa Claus in partnership with the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. Giant Tiger also ensured that children across the country would receive gifts this holiday season by raising funds in-store through their annual Angel Tree campaign.

Giving back on a local level is part of the Giant Tiger culture and store owners and managers do this by partnering with local charities that directly benefit the community it serves. Store-led charitable endeavours across the country raised more than $72,137 this year. Some notable community events include Giant Tiger store 253 who collected more than 650 paper bags of food to be donated to the St. Vincent food bank, and Giant Tiger store 75 in Listowel, Ont. who raised $1,600 in cash, gift cards, and groceries for their local foodbank.

The Ottawa-based national retailer continues to give back, in small and large ways, which included more than $57,854 of in-kind donations to local and national organizations that are making a difference. This year, some large donations included: winter apparel for True North Aid, an organization providing support to northern, Indigenous, and remote communities in Canada; 500,000 reusable and disposable masks that were donated to shelters; and 73 skids of non-perishable food items to local food banks across Canada. Through ongoing partnerships with local organizations such as 3R Quebec Inc., Giant Tiger was also able to divert a total of 92 tonnes of product from ending up in landfills.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in-store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day.

