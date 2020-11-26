GGconversations - Reimagining the World: A Conversation About Curiosity

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will be joined by Dr. Barbara Sherwood Lollar as part of the ongoing GGconversations series. Their conversation will take place live on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. EST (English) and 2:30 p.m. EST (French).

Their discussion, entitled "Reimagining the World: a conversation about curiosity with Dr. Barbara Sherwood Lollar," will focus on curiosity and where it can lead us, as well as on Dr. Sherwood Lollar's extensive research on ancient water trapped in the Earth's crust.

Dr. Sherwood Lollar is a professor of earth sciences at the University of Toronto and co-director of the Earth 4D: Subsurface Science and Exploration program at CIFAR (Canadian Institute for Advanced Research). She has studied ancient waters around the world. In 2019, she was awarded the Gerhard-Herzberg Canada Gold Medal for Science and Engineering, the highest scientific award in the country. Dr. Sherwood Lollar is a Companion of the Order of Canada.

Should you have a question for the Governor General or her guest, we invite you to submit it by email in advance of the event to [email protected] or by using the live chat feature during the event. We want to hear from you!

The English live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations and on the @GGJuliePayette YouTube and Facebook accounts.

The French live stream will be available at https://www.gg.ca/fr/ggconversations and on the @GGJuliePayette YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Following the event, the recorded video will be posted online at https://www.gg.ca/en/ggconversations.

