GetUP for Community: United Way Greater Toronto challenges community to step, jump, skip, dance or pedal to fight local poverty

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - With more friends and neighbours than ever experiencing poverty, homelessness, hunger and other challenges, thousands of people from across Peel, Toronto and York are signing up to participate from in GetUP, a virtual physical challenge happening November 1-10, 2022, in support of United Way Greater Toronto.

From dancing to chair yoga, running to tai chi, the virtual physical challenge asks participants to move their body any way they choose for 300 minutes over the course of the ten days – one minute for every agency United Way of Greater Toronto funds through its social safety net.

"The GetUP challenge brings the community together in November to make positive changes in the lives of the over two million people who accessed United Way-funded programs and services last year," says Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO of United Way Greater Toronto. "With each step, jump, skip, dance or pedal, participants show their local love by fundraising to fight poverty and support crucial community services across Peel, Toronto and York regions."

To build momentum, participants can create a team, share their progress with an online community, or post their activities on social media using #Up4Community. With each fundraising milestone participants reach, they become eligible for a chance to win amazing prizes like an Apple watch, CN Tower Family Pass, gift cards, and merchandise.

Proceeds from GetUP go toward meeting United Way Greater Toronto's fundraising goal of $110 million in this critical moment when one in four people are living in poverty in the GTA. KPMG is also a Major Partner for the fundraiser.

GetUP for community and register as a participant today.

Watch the GetUP promo video.

About United Way Greater Toronto

As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net to support people living in poverty. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive. Mobilizing community support, United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building a more equitable region and lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

SOURCE United Way Greater Toronto

