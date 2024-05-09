Getty Copper Intersects High-grade Copper Mineralization in the First Drill Holes, Glossie Occurrence, Highland Valley Area, Southern B.C.

Highlights

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. ("Getty," or "The Company") is pleased to report drill results from the first two holes of its late 2023 drill program at the Glossie occurrence on its Highland Valley property near Logan Lake, B.C. The best interval in the first two drill holes was from GL-23-01, which returned 8.11% Cu, 1.54 g/t Au, 41.5 g/t Ag and 60 ppm Mo, from 93.9 to 94.4m downhole (0.5m). The adjacent sample downhole returned 2020 ppm Cu (0.2% Cu from 94.4 to 95.72m). A correlative interval in the adjacent hole, GL-23-02 returned 9430ppm Cu (0.94% Cu), 83ppb Au, and 5.76g/t Ag between 77.86 and 78.5m downhole (0.64m). Core from the remaining three drillholes is currently being cut and will be shipped to the laboratory shortly.

The drill intersections in the first two holes likely correlate with, and represent the subsurface expression of, the vein mineralization discovered in the early 1900's and eventually selectively hand-mined from limited shallow workings at the Glossie occurrence.

In late November and early December of 2023 Getty drilled five diamond drill holes for a total of 737m from two drill pads in the vicinity of the Glossie occurrence on its Highland Valley area property. Average depth of the drill holes was 147m, with hole depth ranging between 84 and 201m. The holes targeted the subsurface expression of the near-surface and roughly east-west to east-southeast trend of the apparently northerly-dipping "Glossie vein."

Glossie Occurrence Details

Historical work included a 30-metre shaft on the vein, which intersected 1.5 metres of ore at 9 metres depth. The vein at the shaft apparently had a strike of 103 degrees and dipped steeply to the north; varied in width from several centimetres to 2.7 metres. The eastern shaft, approximately 76 metres east of the main shaft, was sunk on a 1.5-metre vein that had a strike of 110 degrees and dipped to the north at 70 degrees. The vein was apparently continuous between the shafts, and several other showings of vein mineralization were exposed in excavations between them. The Glossie area is underlain by a number of northerly trending granodiorite to quartz diorite phases of the Upper Triassic Guichon Creek batholith that are at least locally cut by dikes or small plugs of quartz plagioclase porphyry (Oliver 2001)*.

According to BC Minfile (MINFILE Mineral Inventory (gov.bc.ca)) bornite is the predominant sulphide mineral in veins at Glossie, with some chalcopyrite as well as chalcocite, azurite, malachite, chrysocolla, tetrahedrite, melanterite, pyrite and specular hematite in a gangue of quartz, tourmaline and calcite. Pink K-feldspar or hematite dustings and sericite-carbonate alteration in decimetre-scale alteration zones commonly adjacent to the veins.

Getty Copper's work in the Glossie area was initiated approximately 25-30 years ago, with grid soil sampling, prospecting and geological mapping that was followed up more recently with geophysical surveying (airborne magnetic, direct current resistivity, and passive seismic surveys). Between 2017 and 2020, Getty flew an airborne magnetic survey over the Glossie area and undertook a DC Resistivity and depth-to-bedrock (Tromino instrument measurements). The results of the recent ground geophysical work, which was somewhat limited in extent, suggested that some resistivity features associated with the Glossie occurrence appeared to have a southerly dip, but that the zones of elevated resistivity appeared to more or less coincide with a magnetic low observed in the Company's airborne magnetic surveying. The geophysical surveys, along with earlier geological work, suggested that the structure hosting the Glossie vein likely had a more regional extent, with the Glossie vein occurring within a brittle to brittle-ductile shear zone (Oliver 2001), with an orientation parallel to that of the important Highland Valley Fault system not far south, in close proximity to a number of Highland Valley mining camp orebodies.

About Getty Copper Corporation

The Company, along with Teck Resources Ltd., is one of the largest tenure holders in the Highland Valley mining camp, which lies a short distance west-northwest of the community of Logan Lake. Getty holds the mineral tenures and subsurface rights to much of the northern part of the Highland Valley Copper mining camp, immediately north of Teck's Valley and Lornex open pit mines, and the past-producing Highmont and Bethlehem open pit mines. Getty's Highland Valley property includes "Developed Prospects" such as the Getty North (formerly Krain) and Getty South (formerly Trojan, South Seas) mineralized zones, both of which The Company has drilled extensively.

Qualified Person

Charles J. Greig, M.Sc., P.Geo., a consultant to The Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

QA/QC

The company has a robust quality assurance/quality control program that in this program included the insertion of blanks samples. Samples of drill core were cut by a diamond-blade rock saw, with half of the cut core placed in individually sealed polyurethane bags and half placed back in the original core box for permanent storage. With the rare exception, sample lengths generally vary from a minimum 0.5-metre interval to a maximum 2.0-metre interval, with an average of 0.5 to 1.0 metres in mineralized sections of core, where precise identification of the mineralogical source of metal values is important. Drill core samples were shipped by courier in sealed plastic bags to the ALS sample preparation facility in Langley, BC, and thereafter were taken by ALS to their North Vancouver analytical laboratory. ALS operates according to the guidelines set out in International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission Guide 25. Gold is determined by fire assay fusion of a 50-gram subsample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Samples that return values greater than 10 parts per million gold from fire assay and AAS (atomic absorption spectroscopy) are determined by using fire assay and a gravimetric finish. Various metals including silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc are analyzed by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. The elements copper, lead and zinc are determined by ore-grade assay for samples that return values greater than 10,000 ppm by ICP analysis. Silver is determined by ore-grade assay for samples that return greater than 100 ppm.

*(Oliver, J. 2001) Report on the Geology of the North Valley and Glossie Mineral Occurrences, Getty Copper's Highland Valley Project; BCMEMPR Assessment Report #26763, 35p.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Philip A Potter, CEO, Director

GETTY COPPER INC.

Phone: 604-931-3231 Fax: 604-931-2814

