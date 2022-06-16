GETTY COPPER INC. RECEIVES DRILL PERMIT FOR GETTY MINERAL PROJECT

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) is pleased to announce that it has received its 5-year drill permit from the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation on its Getty Mineral Project in the Highland Valley area of British Columbia, where several discoveries have been made.

The Getty Mineral Project is some 15 kilometers to the west of the community of Logan Lake, approximately 4 hours from Vancouver. The Getty Mineral Project is located within the Kamloops Mining Division, covering some 24,000 hectares, and has access to be worked all year round through a network of resource roads which crosscut the majority of the Getty Mineral Project.

The proposed exploration program at the Getty Mineral Project will include drilling, additional deep ground IP/MT and geochemical surveys. The initial program will have two objectives: (1) completing several drill holes to test for additional mineralization proximal to the Getty North deposit based on a reinterpretation of the historical data by Getty's geologists; and (2) testing additional target areas outside of the Getty North deposit identified in the 2021/2022 field season in the MobileMT, deep sensing IP and biochemistry surveys.

The Company looks forward to a successful exploration season and is excited about several new prospects at the Getty Mineral Project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Thomas Hamaoka, President, Director

The foregoing statements are forward-looking statements but reflect the current expectations of management with respect to future events and performance. Wherever used, the words "may," "will," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "believe," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at which, such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to the risks and uncertainties of mineral exploration.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

1000 Austin Ave., Coquitlam, B.C., Canada V3K 3P1

Tel:(604) 931-3231 Fax: (604) 931-2814

TSX Venture Exchange: GTC

www.gettycopper.com

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Getty Copper Inc.

For further information: Thomas Hamaoka, President, Director, GETTY COPPER INC., Phone: 604-931-3231, Fax: 604-931-2814