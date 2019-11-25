Getty Copper Inc. Exploration Update on Highland Valley, B.C. Copper Project

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: "GTC") ("Getty") During the 2019 Field season, Getty Copper Inc. conducted several ground exploration campaigns along with advanced geophysical inversion/processing on its historic geophysical data sets.

Proximal to the Getty North and Getty West areas, detailed ground magnetics along with gravity expanding on the 2018 survey areas were also carried out. These were designed to follow up on concepts generated by the results of 3D inversion of the historic Titan 24 Survey.

In addition, 3D inversion was carried out on the Titan 24 magneto-telluric dataset. This dataset was augmented by tipper measurement collected in a 2019 ELF survey, and the inversion was carried out on the joint dataset. The inversion has provided insight into the deeper regions of the underlying geology beneath the Getty North and Getty West areas.

Detailed DC Resistivity surveys have also been carried out proximal to the Getty South and Glossie Zones and appear to be tracking several targets of potential interest proximal to known shallow mineralization. These surveys yielded several additional targets over both zones of interest.

Additional ground mapping, prospecting along with conventional and bio-geochemistry have also been conducted during the 2019 field season.

An area-based drilling permit for the entire Getty Property has been applied for in anticipation of drilling several new targets during the second quarter of 2020.

This News Release was reviewed and approved by Michael J. Skopos AIPG, AIME, GAC, GSN Qualified Person under NI 43-101and accepts responsibility for its contents.

The foregoing statements are forward-looking statements but reflect the current expectations of management with respect to future events and performance. Wherever used, the words "may," "will," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan," "believe," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at which, such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to the risks and uncertainties of mineral exploration.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Lepinski, Managing Director

For further information: John Lepinski, GETTY COPPER INC., Phone: 604-931-3231, Fax: 604-931-2814; 1000 Austin Ave., Coquitlam, B.C., Canada V3K 3P1, www.gettycopper.com, E-mail: getty@telus.net

