GETTY COPPER INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The number of directors was set at 5 and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 18, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The voting results for directors were as follows:

Directors

Director Votes For Votes Against Philip A. Potter 100 % 0.00 % Thomas Hamaoka 99.91 % 0.09 % Earl W. Hope 100 % 0.00 % Brent Lepinski 99.20 % 0.80 % Tom MacNeill 99.91 % 0.09 %

Officers

The Company's officers are as follows:

Phil A. Potter - Chief Executive Officer Thomas Hamaoka - President Meryl Tellis - Chief Financial Officer Marilyn Young - Corporate Secretary

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Philip A. Potter, CEO, Director

GETTY COPPER INC.

Phone: 604-931-3231 Fax: 604-931-2814

