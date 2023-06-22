GETTY COPPER INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Getty Copper Inc.

22 Jun, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The number of directors was set at 5 and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 18, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The voting results for directors were as follows:

Directors

Director

Votes For

Votes Against

Philip A. Potter

100 %

0.00 %

Thomas Hamaoka

99.91 %

0.09 %

Earl W. Hope

100 %

0.00 %

Brent Lepinski

99.20 %

0.80 %

Tom MacNeill

99.91 %

0.09 %

Officers

The Company's officers are as follows:

Phil A. Potter

-

Chief Executive Officer

Thomas Hamaoka

-

President

Meryl Tellis

-

Chief Financial Officer

Marilyn Young

-

Corporate Secretary

Philip A. Potter, CEO, Director

GETTY COPPER INC.
Phone: 604-931-3231 Fax: 604-931-2814

www.gettycopper.com

