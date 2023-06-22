GETTY COPPER INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) is pleased to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2023 (the "Meeting"). The number of directors was set at 5 and all director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 18, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting. The voting results for directors were as follows:
Directors
|
Director
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Philip A. Potter
|
100 %
|
0.00 %
|
Thomas Hamaoka
|
99.91 %
|
0.09 %
|
Earl W. Hope
|
100 %
|
0.00 %
|
Brent Lepinski
|
99.20 %
|
0.80 %
|
Tom MacNeill
|
99.91 %
|
0.09 %
Officers
The Company's officers are as follows:
|
Phil A. Potter
|
-
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Thomas Hamaoka
|
-
|
President
|
Meryl Tellis
|
-
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Marilyn Young
|
-
|
Corporate Secretary
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Philip A. Potter, CEO, Director
GETTY COPPER INC.
Phone: 604-931-3231 Fax: 604-931-2814
For further information: 1000 Austin Ave., Coquitlam, B.C., Canada V3K 3P1, Tel:(604) 931-3231, Fax: (604) 931-2814, www.gettycopper.com, TSX Venture Exchange: GTC, E-mail: [email protected]
