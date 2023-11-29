GETTY COPPER INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of 8,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $400,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.075 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four–month statutory hold period.

The Company may pay a finder's fee in cash and or share purchase warrants to investment dealers or others (where permitted by law) and in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds of the Offering will used to conduct exploration programs on the Company's mineral properties located in BC's Highland Valley and for general corporate purposes.

Completion of the private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

