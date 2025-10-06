Getchell Gold Corp. Continues Metallurgical Study at Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has extended the scope of the metallurgical studies on the mineralized material at the Fondaway Canyon gold project with the objective to refine the metallurgical process, upgrade the concentrate, and determine the composition of the concentrate intended for market.

2024 Metallurgical Study

The Company undertook scoping level metallurgical test work on oxide and sulfide samples from the Fondaway Canyon gold project in 2024 for inclusion in the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") published in February 2025. The PEA outlines an open pit mining and conventional 8,000 tonne per day ("tpd") milling operation and contemplates the production and ship/sale of a high-grade concentrate to a local 3rd party refinery.

The 2024 metallurgical test work ("2024 Met Study") demonstrated the amenability of the mineralized material to conventional flotation, reporting highly satisfactory gold recoveries of 84%, and the generation of a low-weight high-grade concentrate. In addition, the 2024 Met Study identified process methods to improve on the recoveries, however due to the commissioned scope of work and the allowable timeframe, further test work was deferred to during the 2025 exploration program.

Of note, the 2024 Met Study reported that multi-element analysis of the concentrate indicated that deleterious elements, if present, are not in sufficient quantity to negatively impact the sale of the concentrate and the concentrate should be readily marketable to 3rd party smelters or pressure oxidation facilities.

2025 Metallurgical Study

The overall objective of the 2025 metallurgical test work ("2025 Met Study") is to upgrade the concentrate, refine the metallurgical process, and determine the characteristics of the concentrate intended for market.

Specific goals that the 2025 Met Study will pursue on the concentrate are:

Conduct test work on the process methods identified in 2024 to increase gold recoveries; Maximize the gold grade; Minimize the mass pull*; and Verify the multi-element composition.

* Mass pull is defined as the weight percentage of the concentrate collected in the flotation process relative to the total ore feed delivered to the mill. A smaller mass pull indicates that less non-valuable material is being sent to the concentrate, leading to a more selective and efficient process that recovers more of the desired mineral.

The results of the 2025 Met Study can be quite meaningful considering:

A higher gold recovery directly translates through to the economics, and any increased contribution can have a significant positive impact; The higher the gold grade of the concentrate, the greater its marketability; The lower the mass pull, the lower the shipping, handling, and toll milling costs; and The lower the concentration of deleterious elements, the greater the marketability of the concentrate and the lower the milling penalties, if any.

The 2025 Met Study will proceed through to the end of the year with the results incorporated into the next PEA iteration.

The Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in the news release is Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., and is non-independent.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

