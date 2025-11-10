Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects 1.4 g/t Au over 122.3m and Ends in Discovery of High-Grade Gold Zone at Fondaway Canyon, NV

FCG25-33

Three intervals grading 1.4 g/t Au over 122.3m , 1.4 g/t Au over 27.8m , and 1.0 g/t Au over 22.1m

, , and Ended in mineralization grading 4.8 g/t Au over 12.5m that may represent the discovery of a high-grade deep-rooted structure

that may represent the discovery of a high-grade deep-rooted structure Demonstrates 30m internal strike and 50m down-dip continuity of mineralization

FCG25-34

Three intervals grading 2.1 g/t Au over 51.0m , 1.5 g/t Au over 36.0m , and 1.4 g/t Au over 12.9m

, , and Demonstrates strong connectivity of gold mineralization between Colorado SW and North Fork zones

Extends mineralization 125m internally on strike and 80m down-dip

FCG25-35

2.0 g/t Au over 25.7m

Intersected multiple high-grade structures

"The most recent drill holes confirm strong lateral continuity of mineralization in the 250m gap between the Project's biggest discoveries, the Colorado SW and North Fork gold zones. This is a critical development addressing and adding to the in-pit resource model as well as supporting strong confidence for further expansion at the Fondaway Canyon gold project." states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp.

Drill Holes FCG25-33 through FCG25-35

Drill holes FCG25-33 through FCG25-35 were stationed on the same drill pad at the base of the West Pit (Figures 1 and 2), designed to target mineralization between the Colorado SW and North Fork zones. This area has very limited historical drilling, is situated within the mineral resource pit shell, and is open for in-pit mineral resource expansion.

Drill Hole FCG25-33

FCG25-33 was designed to test the continuity of gold mineralization 30 m on strike to the northwest of the North Fork zone and 50 m down-dip from historic drill hole T-28. FCG25-33 successfully intersected a 212 m broad zone of gold mineralization comprising three intervals grading 1.4 g/t Au over 122.3 m, 1.4 g/t Au over 27.8 m, and 1.0 g/t Au over 22.1 m (Table 1 and Figure 3) thereby demonstrating the continuity and extension of the gold mineralization within the mineral resource estimate modelled open pit.

Of note, due to drilling ground conditions that prevented the completion of hole FCG25-33, this drill hole was prematurely stopped in a zone of high-grade gold mineralization that may represent the discovery of a high-grade deep-rooted structure. The bottom 12.5 meters of the drill hole graded 4.8 g/t Au.

Drill Hole FCG25-33 is a prime example of the extensive grade and widths of mineralization that have defined earlier successes at Fondaway Canyon. The extent of mineralization through the Mid zone remains open with follow-up drilling strongly recommended, especially considering the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization encountered at the bottom of the drill hole.

Drill Hole FCG25-34

FCG25-34, with a similar design to FCG25-033, was aimed to test the gap in information between the Colorado SW and North Fork gold zones. FCG25-34 successfully intersected a 145 m broad zone of gold mineralization comprising three intervals grading 2.1 g/t Au over 51.0 m, 1.5 g/t Au over 36.0 m, and 1.4 g/t Au over 22.9 m (Table 1 and Figure 3).

These gold intercepts are an important 60-100m step out from previous drilling to the northwest from hole FCG25-33 and 85 meters down-dip of historic drill hole TF-128, further demonstrating the continuity and extension of the gold mineralization within the mineral resource estimate modelled open pit.

Of note, an untested and highly prospective 400-meter gap in drilling exists from FCG25-33 and FCG25-34 to historic drill hole FC17-05, that graded 2.5 g/t Au over 25.8m and ended in mineralization (Figure 3). These results and the recognition that mineralization is evident on trend and 400 meters distant give Getchell confidence that gold mineralization continues beyond the Company's present drill extent and may continue for a considerable distance.

Drill Hole FCG25-35

Drill hole FCG25-35 was the third in the series and designed to test the furthest down-dip continuation of the mineralization between the Colorado SW and North Fork zones, and 80-120m to the southwest of FCG25-34. FCG25-35 intersected multiple high-grade structures with the most significant returning 2.0 g/t Auover 25.7 m (Table 1 and Figure 3).

2025 Drill Program Update

The 10-hole 2025 drill program is complete with a total 3,346m (10,979 ft) drilled. The drill program was designed to extend the gold mineralization both along strike and dip, with the goal to expand the mineral resource, enlarge the open-pit model, and significantly enhance the Project's overall value.

This news release marks the publishing of the results from seven of the ten drill holes, FCG25-29 through FCG25-35. It is likely, due to the backlog of samples for analysis that the analytical lab is experiencing, that the release of the last three drill holes will extend through year end.

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content in the news release.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

