Getchell Gold Corp. Engages Atrium Research Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm. Atrium will deliver a range of research services ("Services") to the Company and present the Company's investment case to potential investors.

Atrium will commence their Services by producing an in-depth initiation report, focusing on the Company's 100% owned preliminary economic assessment stage Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada. As part of the Services, Atrium will publish additional research reports and host video interviews with the Company's management team as material events occur. Generated research materials will be distributed across Atrium's extensive distribution network targeting the small and microcap market.

In exchange for Atrium's research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $4,000 per month. The Services will be provided for an initial 9-month term beginning on October 8th, 2025, with the option to extend the term by an additional three months at $3,200 per month.

Atrium and the company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders hold any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

About Atrium Research

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Atrium's investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is based in Toronto and wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

Corporate Update

The Company further announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 350,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.38 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the products and efficacy of Atrium's research services. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact: Karen Mate, Corporate Communications, (416) 230-6454, [email protected]; Mike Sieb, President, Head Office: 1-647-249-4798, [email protected], www.getchellgold.com