Getchell Gold Corp. Extends Colorado SW Zone 80m Down-Dip at Fondaway Canyon, NV

FCG25-31

Extended the Colorado SW zone 40m down-dip and 40m along strike

Intersected two closely spaced intervals grading 1.3 g/t Au over 45.4m and 1.1 g/t Au over 40.3m

and Intersected a newly developing upper lens grading 1.9 g/t Au over 50 m

FCG25-32

Intersected 1.1 g/t Au over 90.7m extending the Colorado SW zone 60-80m down-dip

extending the Colorado SW zone 60-80m down-dip Ended in mineralization

The Colorado SW gold zone remains open for further expansion.

"We have chalked up two more drill holes that continue to produce major gold intercepts at Fondaway Canyon. The consistency and breadth of the gold mineralization is impressive as is the frequency of additional discoveries." states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp.

Drill Holes FCG25-31 and FCG25-32

Drill holes FCG25-31 and FCG25-32 were stationed on the same drill pad near the base of the canyon (Figures 1 and 2) and were designed to test the down-dip extension of the Colorado SW zone.

Both holes demonstrate the continued consistency and thickness of the Colorado SW gold zone.

The Company has traced the Colorado SW zone for 500m on-section, with the mineralization remaining open both up and down dip, and along strike.

Drill Hole FCG25-31

FCG25-31 was designed to test the down-dip extent of the Colorado SW zone and 40 metres along strike to the northwest from FCG21-12, drilled in 2021. FCG25-31 successfully intersected a broad zone of gold mineralization comprising two closely spaced intervals grading 1.3 g/t Au over 45.4 m and 1.1 g/t Au over 40.3 m (Table 1 and Figure 3) extending the Colorado SW zone 25-90 metres beyond the 2024 mineral resource estimate pit shell.

Of note, a significant gold interval grading 1.9 g/t Au over 50 m was encountered at a considerably shallower depth than the Colorado SW zone and may represent a newly developing upper lens of gold mineralization. Additional drilling will be required to characterize the import of this gold intercept.

Drill Hole FCG25-32

Drill hole FCG25-32 was designed to test the down-dip continuation of the Colorado SW zone as a 60m step out to the SW from hole FCG21-12 and on plane with hole FC17-05, drilled by a previous operator in 2017, a further 200m distant.

FCG25-32 intersected a broad zone of mineralization grading 1.1 g/t Auover 90.7 m (Table 1 and Figure 3) directly on trend with the projected geometry of the Colorado SW Zone. This gold interval represents an accretive 60-80m step-out down-dip to the southwest from hole FCG21-12 (Figure 3) and has extended the gold mineralization 75-170m beyond the mineral resource estimate pit shell model.

Of special note:

Hole FCG25-32 ended in mineralization. The hole was stopped prematurely before reaching target depth due to ground conditions; and The Company has strong confidence that gold mineralization continues down-dip based on hole FC17-05, situated 200 metres distant and on trend, that intersected 2.5 g/t Au over 25.8 m and ended in mineralization (Figure 2 and 3).

2025 Drill Program

An initial 10-hole 3,000-metre (10,000 foot) drill program is well underway and on track for completion by the end of October. The drill program is designed to extend the gold mineralization both along strike and dip, with the goal to expand the mineral resource, enlarge the open-pit model, and significantly enhance the Project's overall value.

Upon completion of the two drill holes reported herein, the drill moved 200 metres to the southeast to the base of the West Pit (Figure 2), to drill a series of three holes targeting the mineralized horizon between the Colorado SW and North Fork zones. This area has experienced very limited historical drilling, is situated within the mineral resource pit shell, and is open for in-pit mineral resource expansion.

Patrick McLaughlin, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content in the news release.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion and success of the 2025 drill program, and the ability to delineate and extend gold mineralization at the Project. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact: Karen Mate, Corporate Communications, (416) 230-6454 [email protected]; Mike Sieb, President, Head Office: 1-647-249-4798, [email protected], www.getchellgold.com