Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Bob Bass, Chairman, Exercises One Million Warrants

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Bob Bass, Chairman of the Company has exercised 1 million warrants.

Mr. Bass stated, "I am fully committed and motivated by the immense potential of the Fondaway Canyon gold project. To demonstrate my staunch belief and the degree of confidence I have in this venture, I have exercised one million warrants and contributed personal funds to strengthen and support the Company towards achieving its goals."

Mr. Bob Bass of Ontario, Canada, through Bass Research Services Ltd., exercised 1 million warrants for proceeds of $100,000 to the Company. Further to the receipt of 1 million shares from the exercise of the warrants, Mr. Bass increased his holdings by an additional 185,000 shares through the recent acquisition of securities in the open market, subsequent to the announcement of the Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report on the Fondaway Canyon gold project, on January 23, 2025.

Considering the foregoing acquisitions, Mr. Bass currently owns and/or has control over an aggregate of 11,786,589 common shares, representing approximately 8.71% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on an undiluted basis. Accounting for the remaining convertible securities held or controlled by Mr. Bass, his aggregate ownership increases to 15.98% of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

Bob Bass, the Chairman of the Company, and Mike Sieb, President, will be attending the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's annual convention in Toronto convening March 2-5, 2025. Kindly reach out to Karen Mate, Corporate Communications, if you would like to arrange a meeting to discuss the Company's plans for 2025 and the opportunity that Getchell Gold Corp. and the Fondaway Canyon gold project represents.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and a recently published robust Preliminary Economic Assessment. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource, and the high-grade Star (Cu-Au-Ag) projects.

www.getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact: Karen Mate, Corporate Communications, (416) 230-6454, [email protected]; Mike Sieb, President, Head Office: 1-647-249-4798, [email protected]