Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 700,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") under the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, and granted a cash bonus of $46,000 to Capital Markets Advisory CA ("CMA"). The Options are comprised of 200,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.23 and 500,000 exercisable at a price of $0.30 per common share, all Options will have a two-year term from the date of grant and will vest immediately. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions prescribed by the CSE and applicable securities laws.

Capital Markets Advisory CA, an arm's length party, is engaged to provide communications services to the Company (see Company news release dated October 21, 2024).

Based in Toronto, Capital Markets Advisory CA has over 35 years of mining experience with a strong track record of success in assisting junior high-growth mining companies. Karen Mate, Founder of CMA CA, continues to work closely with Getchell's senior management to develop and implement an aggressive and comprehensive investor relations strategy. CMA's goal is to increase visibility and generate interest in the Company within the investment community.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

