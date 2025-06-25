Getchell Gold Corp. Announces 93.7% Total Debenture Conversion

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 16, 2025, it has closed the second and final tranche of its debenture conversion (the "Debenture Conversion") and converted outstanding debentures (the "Debentures") in the principal amount of amount of $475,000, together with accrued interest of $69,953.20 into units of the Company ("Units").

Key Highlights

$4,087,888 conversion of principal Debenture in total;

conversion of principal Debenture in total; 93.7% Debenture conversion rate; and

Vast majority of Company debt extinguished significantly strengthens balance sheet.

"The almost complete reduction of debt dramatically improves the Company's financial foundation and its attractiveness for investment. With the recent close of a $4 million financing, the forthcoming drill program designed to expand the resource at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, and a robust gold market, the Company is well positioned for significant growth. We look forward with earnest as to what will unfold through this year." stated Bob Bass, Chairman.

Debentureholders participating in the final tranche of the Debenture Conversion voluntarily agreed to convert their Debentures and accrued interest in exchange for an aggregate of 2,724,766 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.30 per share until June 25, 2028.

In connection with this tranche, the Company has also accelerated the vesting of 1,025,000 previously issued Debenture warrants.

Together with the first tranche of the Debenture Conversion, which closed on June 13, 2025, Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $4,087,888, representing a 93.7% conversion rate, and accrued interest of $613,794.20 have been converted into a total of 23,508,412 Units. The conversion of the vast majority of the Debentures generates the immediate positive impact of reducing risk, improving confidence, and strengthening the balance sheet, thereby providing a stronger foundation for value accretion in the future.

Debentures in the principal amount of $275,430 remain outstanding, and the terms of the Debentures held by non-converting Debentureholders remain unchanged.

All securities issued under the final tranche of the Debenture Conversion are subject to a four month hold period, expiring on October 26, 2025, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

www.getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the outstanding Debentures, investment interest, future exploration endeavors and success, gold market outlook, and valuation growth. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

For further information, please contact: Karen Mate, Corporate Communications, (416) 230-6454, [email protected]; Mike Sieb, President, 1-647-249-4798, [email protected]