Get RED-y for January: RED January Canada is here and aims to help Canadians get moving together this winter

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - RED January, a highly successful public health movement that started in the UK, is proud to announce its expansion into Canada – the first country it is doing so outside the UK. The inaugural Canadian campaign promotes regular physical activity and human connection to boost physical, social and mental well-being during the winter months.

RED (Rise Every Day) January, is an initiative that inspires people to make real habit change, not just New Year's resolutions. It has motivated thousands of individuals to embrace regular physical activity together, conquer barriers that often result in increased inactivity in the winter, and inspire positive and sustainable behaviours.

"We are so excited to be bringing this movement to Canada," says Hannah Beecham, Founder of RED January in the UK. "Whether it's a brisk walk, walk with the dogs, a jog, a fitness class, or any other form of movement, the goal is to establish a routine of being active with others to enhance physical, social and mental wellbeing during the challenging winter season!"

The winter months can present barriers for those striving to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. The lack of sunlight, declining motivation levels, and safety concerns make exercising difficult for many Canadians. The research backs this up, with 50% of Canadians feeling lonely regularly and 64% being inactive in winter months. RED January aims to break down barriers to inactivity and social connection by providing a personal and positive goal to take action.

"I knew I had to get this amazing movement to Canada," says Country Director Janet Omstead. More than another "challenge," Omstead believes RED January sets people up for the habit of good health all year long. As a behaviour change health coach, play expert and author, Omstead says, "Over the years, I've noticed that exercise is often the first thing to get moved to the bottom of the "to-do" list. People struggle with finding the time to exercise, and it's become more of a chore or an obligation. Yet movement is one of the most fundamental pieces of health because physical activity is a magic pill for thriving. RED January starts your year right by encouraging you to move your way every day and find a friend, neighbour or coworker to do it with you. It's simple, free to join and fun!"

The GenWell Project has been selected as the national charity partner of the campaign. As Canada's Human Connection Movement, The GenWell Project has been educating, empowering and catalyzing Canadians around the power of human connection for their health, happiness, longevity and more since 2016. "The GenWell Project is excited to be the charity partner of RED January Canada, and we believe the powerful combination of getting people active and connected at the same time is perfect for the post-pandemic world," says Pete Bombaci, Founder of The GenWell Project.

RED January wants to encourage households, neighbours, classrooms and workplaces to think about how they can use this movement to get their community active together for the month of January. Research has conclusively shown that when people take on a new activity/habit, they are far more successful when they do it with others. For more information and to sign up to join the movement, visit join.redjanuary.com/canada.

About RED January

RED January is a nationwide, annual public health movement that has inspired thousands of people in the UK to embrace regular physical activity together and overcome barriers that currently lead to higher inactivity and lower well-being in the winter. Since 2016, over 270,000 people have joined the movement, and more than £3.2million has been raised. This year marks the first year RED January is in Canada - the first country it is doing so outside the UK. For more information, visit join.redjanuary.com/canada.

