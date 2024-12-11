Get Ready Vancouver: The Rec Room Granville Opens December 12, 2024!

"Granville Street holds a legacy of its own, historically known for fun and entertainment in downtown Vancouver, so we're excited to become part of this iconic street," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of Cineplex. "As leaders in entertainment, we're adding the element of play to the community, paired with live entertainment and delicious food and beverages. We look forward to welcoming guests and ushering in a new era on this renowned entertainment strip."

Spanning 45,000 square feet, the space seamlessly blends the historic sites of The Palms Hotel and Coronet Theatre buildings with a newly constructed development. Familiar to Cineplex, the site was also the location of Cineplex Odeon Granville 7, which the company operated until 2005. Excited to continue Cineplex's legacy as part of Granville's entertainment district, The Rec Room Granville celebrates the rich legacy of the street—once famously known as the "Street of Lights"—while preserving and honouring some of Vancouver's most iconic landmarks. Guests will notice the Art Deco Dancer, prominently displayed on the exterior of the building and a stone replica on the ground-floor. Local legend says this iconic dancer was inspired by the original architect's wife, a performer at the historic Coronet Theatre.

Offering fun and excitement for everyone, The Rec Room Granville features:

Over 75 amusement games for endless play and friendly competition, where guests can win digital credits to exchange for prizes at The Trophy Case .

. Attractions include augmented reality darts and axe throwing, mini golf and pool tables.

A stage for live entertainment, set to feature local bands, DJs, comedy shows and trivia nights.

The opening has generated close to 250 jobs.

Perfect for every craving, guests will have the choice of three dining options:

The ground-floor restaurant features a 75-seat bar, 160-seat dining area with an open kitchen and TVs for live sports. The menu was designed for social connection featuring favourites crafted with quality, like loaded nachos, lettuce wraps, jumbo wings and a decadent chocolate donut sundae. The Peach Don't Kill My Vibe cocktail tower is perfect for sharing!

cocktail tower is perfect for sharing! The Palms —a name derived from the location's historic The Palms Hotel—a coastal inspired bar on the lower level, offering cabana-style seating and bold, flavourful, tropical inspired food and drinks including spiced jackfruit tacos, ahi tuna nachos and Clyde's habanero margarita. The space also features a mural by local artist duo The WKNDRs.

—a name derived from the location's historic The Palms Hotel—a coastal inspired bar on the lower level, offering cabana-style seating and bold, flavourful, tropical inspired food and drinks including spiced jackfruit tacos, ahi tuna nachos and Clyde's habanero margarita. The space also features a mural by local artist duo The Shed, a quick-service restaurant located on the second floor offering a variety of drink and snack options including Buffalo chicken poutine and Korean corn dogs.

For more information, please visit The Rec Room online and follow us on Instagram @TheRecRoomCa.

About The Rec Room

The Rec Room is Canada's premier 'Eats & Entertainment' destination that brings together incredible dining, amusement gaming, technology, and live entertainment experiences all under one roof. Part of Cineplex, The Rec Room is a premier social destination and the ultimate gathering spot for corporate events, groups, and parties.

While each location is customized to the individual community, The Rec Room concept features multiple dining environments and a wide range of entertainment options including a large amusement games area featuring state-of-the-art simulation, feature attractions, and redemption games as well as an auditorium-style space perfect for musical acts, bands and comedians.



For more information, visit TheRecRoom.com or follow the action on social media Twitter (@TheRecRoomCA) and Instagram (@TheRecRoomCA, @TheRecRoomQC)

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of 168 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and an entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media) and digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE Cineplex

Cineplex Media Relations: [email protected]; Vancouver Media Relations: MILK Creative Communications, Ruby Gillett, Account Manager, 647-704-6786, [email protected]