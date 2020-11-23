Get Ready to Shop the Best Offers at Red Apple Stores & The Bargain! Shop on Black Friday & Cyber Monday

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - We know 2020 has been a challenging year, and that is why Red Apple® Stores and The Bargain! Shop® are bringing our Customers five days of Black Friday deals this year! Our Black Friday Sale kicks off with a digital flyer on Wednesday, November 25th and runs through to Monday November 30th with an exclusive Cyber Monday offer.

Here is a sneak peek into some of the Black Friday offers this year:

We're freezing the Smartab 7" Android Tablet at the low price of $59.99 .

. Get the Borne True Wireless Stereo Earbuds for as low as $14.99 .

. For the bakers, we are offering the Brentwood Mini Donut Maker for just $19.99 ,

, and for the children and kids at heart, we are selling the Nerf Air Powered Toy Blaster for $25!

Beyond toys and electronics, we also have so much more for you in-store this year! "We believe that our Customers deserve to buy brand-name toys and products at amazingly low prices. We have something for everyone on your Christmas list, at prices you'll love," said Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores Inc.

Fill up your shopping carts and SAVE BIG with our exciting Cyber Monday offer. We will be delivering an exclusive coupon to Customers online which they can redeem in-store to receive the one-day only deal on November 30th. "We want to treat our e-Customers to an exclusive fantastic in-store deal on the largest online shopping day of the year. Watch out for our Cyber Monday coupon to redeem your offer and save big on your holiday shopping this year!" said Wolff.

Visit our website (redapplestores.com or the bargainshop.com) and stay connected by joining our Email club and following our Facebook page to get VIP access to our Black Friday digital flyer deals and the latest sales at our stores. These deals are first come, first serve, and only as quantities last, so get ready to fill up your shopping cart in-store this year at Red Apple® Stores and The Bargain! Shop®!

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, and Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small town general merchandise retail stores. Our stores are branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple Stores. For over 20 years, we have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings at a convenient location in your small town.

At Red Apple Stores Inc, we are known for our super friendly Customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating Customers with dignity and respect. One of our core values is serving our communities, and we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop, offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs. We continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand name toys, home product, food, and fashion - but at low affordable prices!

Learn more about our stores at redappestores.com and keep in touch with us this holiday season for the latest deals on your favourite products and name-brand items. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and sign up for our email club for exclusive deals and stay up to date with contests, promotions and more!

SOURCE Red Apple Stores Inc.

For further information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, [email protected]

Related Links

www.thebargainshop.com

